India Natural & Organic Personal and Beauty Care Products Market predicts steady growth till 2025

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of India Natural & Organic Personal and Beauty Care Products Market, Analysis By Type (Natural and Organic), By Application (Skin Care, Hair Care, Color Cosmetics, Oral Care and Others), By End User (Male, Female and Children), and By Region (North, East, West and South).

According to the Azoth Analytics research report, “India Natural & Organic Personal and Beauty Care Products Market – Sizing and Growth, By Type, By Application, By End User, and By Region: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022)”, market in India is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 17.27% by value during 2017 – 2022, chiefly driven by increase in disposable income in the country as well as rapidly growing urbanization.

Among the segments, natural beauty and personal care products held the majority share in the market, however, organic products are projected to witness fastest growth. Rising health consciousness amongst the Indian consumers is the key factor behind the ample growth rate of natural and organic personal care products in the region. Additionally, growing awareness regarding the ill-effects of harmful synthetic chemicals, sulphates, parabens, fragrances, etc., has also been fuelling the growth in the market. Furthermore, younger consumers in the country are much more attuned to the trends in the global beauty and personal care market as well as the benefits of healthy chemical free products. As a result, they are increasingly favouring naturally derived merchandises over synthetically produced ones. Over the past few years, targeted skin care products of natural and organic origin such as anti-acne, anti-agers, anti-pollution, etc., have been gaining the attention of Indian consumers. Among the regions, West India represents the largest regional market for India natural & organic personal and beauty care products, chiefly driven by high per capita income as well as disposable income in states such as Maharashtra and Gujrat.

Scope of the Report

India Market (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

India Natural & Organic Personal and Beauty Care Products Market, By Value

India Natural & Organic Personal and Beauty Care Products Market, By Type (Natural and Organic), By Value

India Natural & Organic Personal and Beauty Care Products Market, By Application (Skin Care, Hair Care, Color Cosmetics, Oral Care and Others), By Value

India Natural & Organic Skin Care Products Market, By Type (Natural and Organic), By Value

India Natural & Organic Skin Care Products Market, By Sub-Type (Facial Cleansers, Facial Emulsions and Others), By Value

India Natural & Organic Skin Care Products Market, By Product (Anti-Acne, Anti-Agers and Others), By Value

India Natural & Organic Skin Care Products Market Share, By Leading Companies, (2012, 2016, 2017E, 2022F), By Percentage

India Natural & Organic Hair Care Products Market, By Type (Natural and Organic), By Value

India Natural & Organic Hair Care Products Market, By Product (Shampoo, Conditioner, Hair Oil and Others), By Value

India Natural & Organic Hair Care Products Market Share, By Leading Companies, (2012, 2016, 2017E, 2022F), By Percentage

Regional Markets – North India, East India, West India and South India

(Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

Natural & Organic Personal and Beauty Care Products Market, By Value

Natural & Organic Personal and Beauty Care Products Market, By Type, By Value

Natural & Organic Personal and Beauty Care Products Market, By Application, By Value

Natural & Organic Personal and Beauty Care Products Market, By End User, By Value

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics – Trends, Drivers, Restraints

Porter Five Force Analysis

SWOT Analysis

Distribution Channel Analysis

Import/Export Strategies

Product Benchmarking and Pricing Analysis of Key Industry Players

Policy and Regulation

Company Analysis – Hindustan Unilever, Dabur, Patanjali, The Himalaya Drug Company, Vicco Laboratories, Godrej Consumer Products Limited and Colgate Palmolive.

