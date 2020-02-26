Industrial Metrology Equipments Market Sales Volume and Growth Rate Forecast 2018-2025

APAC holds huge potential for the industrial metrology equipments market. The growth of the market in APAC is attributed to growing automotive and manufacturing plants in this region. Moreover, large funding from governments of various APAC countries in research and development, and extensive industrial base are the major contributors to the industrial metrology market in APAC, with China, South Korea, and Japan being the major countries contributing to the growth. Also, continuous technological advancements propel the growth of this market.

The global Industrial Metrology Equipments market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Industrial Metrology Equipments volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Metrology Equipments market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Hexagon

Faro Technologies

Nikon Metrology

Carl Zeiss

Jenoptik

Creaform

Renishaw

KLA-Tencor

Applied Materials

Perceptron

GOM

Automated Precision

JLM Advanced Technical Services

Precision Products

Carmar Accuracy

Pollen Metrology

Cairnhill Metrology

Att Metrology Services

Trimet Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Coordinate Measuring Machine

Optical Digitizer and Scanner

Measuring Instrument

X-Ray and Computed Tomography

Automated Optical Inspection

2D Equipment

Segment by Application

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Manufacturing

Semiconductor

Others