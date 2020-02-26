Industrial Metrology Equipments Market Sales Volume and Growth Rate Forecast 2018-2025
APAC holds huge potential for the industrial metrology equipments market. The growth of the market in APAC is attributed to growing automotive and manufacturing plants in this region. Moreover, large funding from governments of various APAC countries in research and development, and extensive industrial base are the major contributors to the industrial metrology market in APAC, with China, South Korea, and Japan being the major countries contributing to the growth. Also, continuous technological advancements propel the growth of this market.
The global Industrial Metrology Equipments market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Industrial Metrology Equipments volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Metrology Equipments market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Hexagon
Faro Technologies
Nikon Metrology
Carl Zeiss
Jenoptik
Creaform
Renishaw
KLA-Tencor
Applied Materials
Perceptron
GOM
Automated Precision
JLM Advanced Technical Services
Precision Products
Carmar Accuracy
Pollen Metrology
Cairnhill Metrology
Att Metrology Services
Trimet Group
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Coordinate Measuring Machine
Optical Digitizer and Scanner
Measuring Instrument
X-Ray and Computed Tomography
Automated Optical Inspection
2D Equipment
Segment by Application
Aerospace and Defense
Automotive
Manufacturing
Semiconductor
Others