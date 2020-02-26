Intelligent Motor Controller Market Sales Volume Forecast by Application 2018-2025

Intelligent motor controller is the next technology in motor control centers. Motor control centers (MCC) are used to carry out functions such as power switching, short-circuit protection, and overload protection, local and remote actuation, and controller state indication in an industrial or manufacturing plant. As an extension of this Intelligent motor controller can be defined as motor control centers that integrate three major system components of network communication: communications, hardware, and software. In other words, intelligent motor controller provides an equivalent or greater functionality as compared to traditional MCCs at an economical cost, thereby maximizing the value of components in the plant.

Europe led the market for intelligent motor controller in 2017, owing to higher adoption of smart devices in the region. Industries in North America are currently focusing on developing existing infrastructure and are adopting smart motor control devices for better control and higher energy savings. The U.S. is expected to be the fastest growing market in the North American region from 2018 to 2025.

The global Intelligent Motor Controller market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Intelligent Motor Controller volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Intelligent Motor Controller market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Mitsubishi

Yaskawa

Rockwell

Fanuc

Siemens

ABB

Nidec

Schneider

Delta

Panasonic

Rexroth (Bosch)

Zapi

Eorive

Teco

V&T

Inovance

Moog

Enpower

Greatland Electrics

Kelly Controls

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Servo Motor Controller

Stepper Motor Controller

Segment by Application

General industry

Robots

Automotive

Others