Intelligent Vending Machine Market is Anticipated to Reach US Dollar 34.3 Billion by 2026 | CAGR at 14.5%
Acumen Research and Consulting present a new research report titled “Intelligent Vending Machine Market” that includes the analysis of the various segments of this market across the important regions in the world.
The Intelligent Vending Machine Market Industry Report 2018 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Intelligent Vending Machine Market. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Intelligent Vending Machine Market provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Intelligent Vending Machine Market also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.
Market Players:
Sanden Holdings Corporation, American Vending Machines, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Automated Merchandising Systems, Crane Merchandising Systems, Inc., Azkoyen Vending Systems, Evoka Group, Bianchi Industry SpA, Continental Vending, and Bulk Vending Systems are few of the significant player in the world-wide intelligent vending machine market.
The Major Market Segments of Global Intelligent Vending Machine Market are as below:
Market Segmentation
Market By Product
- Beverage
- Food
- Tobacco
- Others
Market By Application
- Retail sites
- Public transport hubs
- Offices/Institutions
- Others
Market By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Chile
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Rest of MEA
TABLE OF CONTENT
CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
1.1. Definition and Scope
1.1.1. Definition of Intelligent Vending Machine
1.1.2. Market Segmentation
1.1.3. List of Abbreviations
1.2. Summary
1.2.1. Market Snapshot
1.2.2. Intelligent Vending Machine Market By Product
1.2.2.1. Global Intelligent Vending Machine Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Product (2015-2026)
1.2.2.2. Global Intelligent Vending Machine Market Revenue Share By Product in 2017
1.2.2.3. Beverage
1.2.2.4. Food
1.2.2.5. Tobacco
1.2.2.6. Others
1.2.3. Intelligent Vending Machine Market By Application
1.2.3.1. Global Intelligent Vending Machine Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application (2015-2026)
1.2.3.2. Global Intelligent Vending Machine Market Revenue Share By Application in 2017
1.2.3.3. Retail sites
1.2.3.4. Public transport hubs
1.2.3.5. Offices/Institutions
1.2.3.6. Others
1.2.4. Intelligent Vending Machine Market by Geography
1.2.4.1. Global Intelligent Vending Machine Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)
1.2.4.2. North America Intelligent Vending Machine Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.2.4.3. Europe Intelligent Vending Machine Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.2.4.4. Asia-Pacific Intelligent Vending Machine Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.2.4.5. Latin America Intelligent Vending Machine Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.2.4.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Intelligent Vending Machine Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS
2.1. Market Drivers
2.2. Restraints and Challenges
2.3. Growth Opportunities
2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.4.3. Threat of Substitute
2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants
2.4.5. Degree of Competition
2.5. Value Chain Analysis
2.6. Cost Structure Analysis
2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers
2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis
2.7. Regulatory Compliance
2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2017
2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis
2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players
CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS
3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Intelligent Vending Machine Major Manufacturers in 2017
3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Intelligent Vending Machine Major Manufacturers in 2017
3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Intelligent Vending Machine Major Manufacturers in 2017
3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Intelligent Vending Machine Major Manufacturers in 2017
CHAPTER 4. INTELLIGENT VENDING MACHINE MARKET BY PRODUCT
4.1. Global Intelligent Vending Machine Revenue By Product
4.2. Beverage
4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.3. Food
4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.4. Tobacco
4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.5. Others
4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 5. INTELLIGENT VENDING MACHINE MARKET BY APPLICATION
5.1. Global Intelligent Vending Machine Revenue By Application
5.2. Retail sites
5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.3. Public transport hubs
5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.4. Offices/Institutions
5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.5. Others
5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 6. NORTH AMERICA INTELLIGENT VENDING MACHINE MARKET BY COUNTRY
6.1. North America Intelligent Vending Machine Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.2. North America Intelligent Vending Machine Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
6.3. U.S.
6.3.1. U.S. Intelligent Vending Machine Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.4. Canada
6.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.5. Mexico
6.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 7. EUROPE INTELLIGENT VENDING MACHINE MARKET BY COUNTRY
7.1. Europe Intelligent Vending Machine Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.2. Europe Intelligent Vending Machine Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
7.3. UK
7.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.4. Germany
7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.5. France
7.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.6. Spain
7.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.7. Rest of Europe
7.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
7.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 8. ASIA-PACIFIC INTELLIGENT VENDING MACHINE MARKET BY COUNTRY
8.1. Asia-Pacific Intelligent Vending Machine Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.2. Asia-Pacific Intelligent Vending Machine Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
8.3. China
8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.4. Japan
8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.5. India
8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.6. Australia
8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.7. South Korea
8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific
8.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
8.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 9. LATIN AMERICA INTELLIGENT VENDING MACHINE MARKET BY COUNTRY
9.1. Latin America Intelligent Vending Machine Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.2. Latin America Intelligent Vending Machine Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
9.3. Brazil
9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.4. Argentina
9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.5. Rest of Latin America
9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 10. MIDDLE EAST INTELLIGENT VENDING MACHINE MARKET BY COUNTRY
10.1. Middle East Intelligent Vending Machine Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.2. Middle East Intelligent Vending Machine Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
10.3. Saudi Arabia
10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.4. UAE
10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.5. Rest of Middle East
10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 11. AFRICA INTELLIGENT VENDING MACHINE MARKET BY COUNTRY
11.1. Africa Intelligent Vending Machine Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.2. Africa Intelligent Vending Machine Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)
11.3. South Africa
11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.4. Egypt
11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.5. Rest of Africa
11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)
CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE
12.1. Sanden Holdings Corporation
12.1.1. Company Snapshot
12.1.2. Overview
12.1.3. Financial Overview
12.1.4. Product Portfolio
12.1.5. Key Developments
12.1.6. Strategies
12.2. American Vending Machines
12.2.1. Company Snapshot
12.2.2. Overview
12.2.3. Financial Overview
12.2.4. Product Portfolio
12.2.5. Key Developments
12.2.6. Strategies
12.3. Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.
12.3.1. Company Snapshot
12.3.2. Overview
12.3.3. Financial Overview
12.3.4. Product Portfolio
12.3.5. Key Developments
12.3.6. Strategies
12.4. Automated Merchandising Systems
12.4.1. Company Snapshot
12.4.2. Overview
12.4.3. Financial Overview
12.4.4. Product Portfolio
12.4.5. Key Developments
12.4.6. Strategies
12.5. Crane Merchandising Systems, Inc.
12.5.1. Company Snapshot
12.5.2. Overview
12.5.3. Financial Overview
12.5.4. Product Portfolio
12.5.5. Key Developments
12.5.6. Strategies
12.6. Azkoyen Vending Systems
12.6.1. Company Snapshot
12.6.2. Overview
12.6.3. Financial Overview
12.6.4. Product Portfolio
12.6.5. Key Developments
12.6.6. Strategies
12.7. Evoka Group
12.7.1. Company Snapshot
12.7.2. Overview
12.7.3. Financial Overview
12.7.4. Product Portfolio
12.7.5. Key Developments
12.7.6. Strategies
12.8. Bianchi Industry SpA
12.8.1. Company Snapshot
12.8.2. Overview
12.8.3. Financial Overview
12.8.4. Product Portfolio
12.8.5. Key Developments
12.8.6. Strategies
12.9. Continental Vending
12.9.1. Company Snapshot
12.9.2. Overview
12.9.3. Financial Overview
12.9.4. Product Portfolio
12.9.5. Key Developments
12.9.6. Strategies
12.10. Bulk Vending Systems
12.10.1. Company Snapshot
12.10.2. Overview
12.10.3. Financial Overview
12.10.4. Product Portfolio
12.10.5. Key Developments
12.10.6. Strategies
12.11. Others
12.11.1. Company Snapshot
12.11.2. Overview
12.11.3. Financial Overview
12.11.4. Product Portfolio
12.11.5. Key Developments
12.11.6. Strategies
CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH
13.1. Research Methodology
13.1.1. Initial Data Search
13.1.2. Secondary Research
13.1.3. Primary Research
13.2. Assumptions and Scope
