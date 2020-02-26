Learn details of the Advances in Global Low-E Glass Market Forecast and Segments, 2018-2023
According to Azoth Analytics research report “Global Low-E Glass Market (Value, Volume)– Analysis By Type (Single, Double, Triple), By End-Use (Residential, Commercial), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023 – By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country (US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, China, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)”, global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 10.35 % during 2018 – 2023.
The segment of double glazed low-E glass witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and is expected to grow in the forecast period on the back of increasing use of energy efficient glass for facades and in windows and doors of buildings. Amongst the regions, Europe accounts for the largest regional share in the global low-E glass market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of Europe region include environment safety and cleanliness measures taken by the governments as well as rising number of high rise buildings in the region.
The report titled “Global Low-E Glass Market (Value, Volume) – Analysis By Type (Single, Double, Triple), By End-Use (Residential, Commercial), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023 – By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW), By Country (US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, China, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)” has covered and analyzed the potential of Global low-E glass Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global low-E glass. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.
Scope of the Report
Global Low-E Glass Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023
Global Low-E Glass Market – Size and Growth (By Value, By Volume)
By Type – Single, Double and Triple Glazed Low-E
By End Users – Commercial and Residential
Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)
Low-E Glass Market Value – Size and Growth
Low-E Glass Market Volume – Size and Growth
By End Users – Commercial and Residential
Country Analysis – U.S., Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, China, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia and South Africa)
Low-E Glass Market Value – Size and Growth
Low-E Glass Market Volume – Size and Growth
By End Users – Commercial and Residential
Other Report Highlights
Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints
Market Trends
Porter Five Force Analysis
Policy and Regulatory Landscape
Company Analysis – Asahi Glass Co, Nippon Sheet Glass Co, PPG Industries, Saint Gobain, Guardian Glass, Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., Schott AG, Cardinal Glass Holdings, Xinyi Glass Holding and Fuyao Group
