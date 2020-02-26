Leather Goods Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities, Industry Applications, Key Developments and Forecast To 2024

Latest Niche Market Research Study on “Global Leather Goods Market Research Report and Forecast to 2019-2024” added at Arcognizance.com

Leather Goods is a general designation for the products that are made from leather, which include a wide range of goods, such as sofa, leather chairs, leather handbag, luggage and wallet, etc. In a broader sens

Scope of the Report:

Since this category of goods involves a large scale of types, this report will separately research on them, and it can basically divided into the following as leather gloves, shoes, clothing, leather products for Vehicle upholstery, furniture, luggage, decoration and others.

The material, leather, also include a wide range of resource. It is made by tanning of animal skin and rawhide. Leather also has a wide material resource, including cowhide, buffalo hide, hog skin, goat and sheep skin, deer skin, and other large amount origins of animal skins. The range of synthetic materials used in the leather goods industry is very wide.

Leather is widely used. Despite the commodities mentioned above, leather is also used for industrial manufacturing such as conveyer belt, cushion, and so forth. This report will only focus on the daily use consumption of leather goods.

The worldwide market for Leather Goods is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Leather Goods in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

LVMH

Richemont Group

Kering

Belle

Coach

Hermes

Burberry

Prada Group

Fossil Group

Hugo Boss

Ferragamo

Daphne

MANWAH

Natuzzi

AoKang

C. banner

Red Dragonfly

Ekornes

Saturday

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cowhide

Buffalo Hide

Sheep and Goat Skin

Deer Skin

Hog Skin

Crocodile

Synthetic leather

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Gloves

Footwear

Clothing

Vehicle upholstery

Furniture upholstery

Luggage and other Leather goods

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Leather Goods product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Leather Goods, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Leather Goods in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Leather Goods competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Leather Goods breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Leather Goods market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Leather Goods sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Leather Goods Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Leather Goods Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Leather Goods by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Leather Goods by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Leather Goods by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Leather Goods by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Leather Goods by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Leather Goods Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Leather Goods Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Leather Goods Market Forecast (2019-2024)

