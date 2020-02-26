Meter Data Management Product Market Drivers, Revenue, Growth, Application and Industry Demand Analysis 2024

“Meter Data Management Product Market” Report Provide Top Manufacturers Sales, Revenue and Price of Meter Data Management Product, in 2017 and 2018 Followed by Regional and Country Wise Analysis of Sales, Revenue and Market Share.

This market consists of utilities seeking products for managing metered consumption data. Metered data managed in these products can be used across the enterprise and shared with customers, partners, market operators and regulators. For the purpose of this market assessment, meter data management (MDM) products are IT components of the advanced metering infrastructure (AMI). These products are responsible for cleansing, calculating, providing data persistency, and disseminating consumption and event data obtained from meters installed on delivery points. MDM products can contain a subset of meter asset information, or even some premise, topology or customer information. However, the key data being tracked is metered commodity consumption and meter-related events, regardless of the type of commodity metered, type of meter, communication technology or collection device.

According to this study, over the next five years the Meter Data Management Product market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Meter Data Management Product business, shared in Chapter 3.

One of the key pieces of information provided in the Global Meter Data Management Product Report includes the competitive landscape. The Report provides the latest information of all the Top Players and Major Competition in the Meter Data Management Product Market. The top players in the market have their detailed company profile included in the report along with their latest developments and new products launched. The Global Meter Data Management Product Report further covers the top news about the players such as their acquisitions and mergers, the most recent business performance and some quotes about the market direction from the top heads of the major companies.

Global Meter Data Management Product Market: key manufacturers

OSIsoft

Oracle

Itron

ElectSolve

Gruppo Engineering

Landis+Gyr

Siemens

Terranova Software

Cuculus

Energyworx

Ferranti Computer

Systems

Honeywell

Enoro

Accenture

Fluentgrid Limited

SAP

Silver Spring Networks

Global Meter Data Management Product Market: Segmentation by product type:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Global Meter Data Management Product Market: Segmentation by application:

Retail

Financial

Government

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Moreover, the Global Meter Data Management Product Market includes accurate projections of the Meter Data Management Product market in terms of growth for size and revenue for the forecast period of 2018 – 2024. The projections cover all key parameters such as the various market segments and sub-segments, as well as for the top companies in the Meter Data Management Products market.

Global Meter Data Management Product Market – Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Meter Data Management Product market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024. To understand the structure of Meter Data Management Product market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Meter Data Management Product players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Meter Data Management Product with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). To project the size of Meter Data Management Product submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Points of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Meter Data Management Product by Players

Chapter Four: Meter Data Management Product by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Meter Data Management Product Market Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Key Players Analysis

Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

