Microwave Network Equipment Market 2019 to Witness Excellent Long-Term Growth Outlook

Expanding backhaul bandwidth is the key factor contributing to the growth of global Microwave Network Equipment market. Microwave equipment offers split-mount platform for DM/Hybrid/Packet/Route microwave transmission, equipped with cross-polarization interference cancellation, and Ethernet frame header compression technologies. Microwave network equipment devices are popularly used by mobile operators for developing efficient microwave backhaul network compatible across different network nodes with high node capacity with advanced packet functionality. Price-to-performance ratio, product reliability and after sale service & support are the vendor selection criteria of customers in the global Microwave Network Equipment market.

Microwave Network Equipment Market: Market Dynamics

Microwave is a key component of current backhaul networks and will continue to evolve as a part of the future 5G ecosystem. Major operators are continuously focusing on moving from a leased backhaul model to a self-built model. This is one of the notable trends expected to increase the microwave deployment, which in turn contributes to the growth of global Microwave Network Equipment market. Microwave network offers same reliability as fiber network with less maintenance, microwave network is a feasible/cost-effective network type in rural areas and regions with less fiber network penetration rate. These factors are anticipated to accelerate the growth of global Microwave Network Equipment market. Continuous focus by mobile operators to enhance the performance of their networks due to microwave will continue to be the preferred transmission medium of choice for mobile networks. However, high development cost is identified as a restraint, which is likely to deter the progression of global Microwave Network Equipment market.

Microwave Network Equipment Market: Market Segmentation

The global Microwave Network Equipment market is segmented by system type, application, and region.

On the basis of frequency band, global Microwave Network Equipment market can be segmented into;

6 -20 GHz

21 -30 GHz

31 – 56 GHz

Above 57 Ghz

On the basis of application, the global Microwave Network Equipment market can be segmented into;

4G and 5G Mobile Backhaul

3G Backhaul Aggregation

Leased Line Replacement

Last Mile Fiber Extension

Enterprise Networks

Others (Outdoor trunking)

Microwave Network Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, the Microwave Network Equipment market is segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among all regions, North America and Western Europe are expected to contribute significant market share, due to continuous focus on enhancing network performance and continuous focus on commercializing 5G network solutions. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing Microwave Network Equipment due to expanding mobile communication network.

Microwave Network Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players in the global Microwave Network Equipment market include, Ericsson, Huawei, Nokia, NEC, Aviat Networks, SIAE, Ceragon, ZTE, DG Telecom, Dragonwave and Intracom.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Microwave Network Equipment Market segments

Microwave Network Equipment Market dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2015 – 2016

Microwave Network Equipment Market size & forecast 2017 to 2027

Ecosystem analysis

Microwave Network Equipment Market current trends/issues/challenges

Competition & Companies involved technology

Value Chain

Microwave Network Equipment Market drivers and restraints

Regional analysis for Microwave Network Equipment Market includes

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Western Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Nordics Benelux Rest of the Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of the Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) China India ASEAN Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Rest of APEJ

Japan

The Middle East and Africa GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



