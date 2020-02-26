Naltrexone HCL Market is Projected To Reach at a 21 Million USD by the End of 2025: QY Research

[Los Angeles, United State, Feb 14, 2019] –The market research report is a perfect tool for digging deep into critical aspects of the global Naltrexone HCL market and closely understanding factors that influence its growth. Our research analysts are experienced enough to provide you the right information about the global Naltrexone HCL market to help your business propel forward in the coming years. What makes us different from other market researchers is our high level of analysis that helps you to identify key opportunities available in the global Naltrexone HCL market. The report provides every bit of information about the global Naltrexone HCL market related to major market segments, vendor landscape, geographical growth, and other significant factors.

The global Naltrexone HCL market is valued at 20 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 21 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.8% during 2019-2025.

Major Companies: Taj Pharmaceuticals, Freedom Pharmaceuticals, Rusan, Sanofi, IVAX, Faran Shimi, Sun Pharma, Noramco, Haida Taicheng

Naltrexone HCL is an opioid receptor antagonist used primarily in the management of alcohol dependence and opioid dependence.

As a restricted drug, Naltrexone HCL manufacturers are limited. They mainly concentrated in Europe, India, USA and China.

Global naltrexone HCL consumption areas concentrate in Europe, India and USA. Europe is the largest naltrexone HCL consumption area, which took 38.30% in 2015. India also took 21.44% and USA naltrexone HCL consumption took 18.80% of globe.

By Product: Naltrexone HCL, Type II

By Application: Opioid Independence, Alcohol Independence, Other

