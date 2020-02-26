Nanophotonic Equipment Market Is Expected To Grow with a Healthy CAGR During 2017-2025
Nanophotonic applications nowadays are experiencing continuous enhancement, contributing to the growth of global Nanophotonic Equipment market. Nanophotonic is focused on application of photonics at the nan-scale. Development of Nanophotonic equipment/devices deals with the design, fabrication and characterization of nanophotonic technology across various nanophotonic application. Current research & development is majorly focused on developing nanophotonic equipment for applications such as telecommunication, consumer electronics and healthcare.
Nanophotonic Equipment Market: Market Dynamics
Continuous focus by LED/OLED manufacturers to develop devices which consume less power and deliver high luminance efficiency is one of the prominent factors driving the growth of global Nanophotonic Equipment Market. Rising dependency on optical communication; and increasing interest in developing optoelectronic nanomaterial for low-cost large area photovoltaic (PV) displays, lasers, and photo detectors using quantum dots & Nano phosphors; are expected to accelerate the growth of global Nanophotonic Equipment Market. Increasing investments in research and development on manipulation of photons-electrons in nano-scale materials for developing innovative photonic devices and to other emerging technologies, is fuelling the growth of global Nanophotonic Equipment Market.
However, lack of awareness about the potential benefits of nanophotonic technology and high research and development cost, are identified as restraints likely to deter the progression of global Nanophotonic Equipment Market.
Nanophotonic Equipment Market: Market Segmentation
The global Nanophotonic Equipment market is segmented on the basis of material, equipment type and by region.
On the basis of material the global Nanophotonic Equipment can be segmented into;
- Nano-ribbons
- Quantum Dots
- Nano-tubes
- Photonic Crystals
- Plasmonics
On the basis of equipment type, the global Nanophotonic Equipment can be segmented into;
- LED
- OLED
- PV cells
- Optical Amplifier
- Optical Switches
- Others
On the basis of application, the global Nanophotonic Equipment can be segmented into;
- Telecommunication
- Healthcare
- Consumer Electronics
- Automotive
- Others
Nanophotonic Equipment Market: Regional Outlook
Regionally, the Nanophotonic Equipment Market is segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among all regions, North America followed by Western Europe is anticipated to dominate the market due to continuous focus on commercializing nanophotonic technology into various applications.
Nanophotonic Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape
Some of the prominent vendors in the global Nanophotonic Equipment Market include, Nanonics Imaging, Cambridge Display Corporation, Samsung, OSRAM GmbH., Novaled GmbH, Hitachi, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Covega Corporation, IBM, and Philips,
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Nanophotonic Equipment Market segments
- Nanophotonic Equipment Market dynamics
- Historical Actual Market Size, 2015 – 2016
- Nanophotonic Equipment Market size & forecast 2017 to 2027
- Ecosystem analysis
- Nanophotonic Equipment Market current trends/issues/challenges
- Competition & Companies involved technology
- Value Chain
- Nanophotonic Equipment Market drivers and restraints
Regional analysis for Nanophotonic Equipment Market includes
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Western Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Nordics
- Benelux
- Rest of the Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of the Eastern Europe
- Western Europe
- Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)
- China
- India
- ASEAN
- Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
- Rest of APEJ
- Japan
- The Middle East and Africa
- GCC Countries
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/it-and-telecommunication/11870/nanophotonic-equipment-global-industry-market-research-reports
