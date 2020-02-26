Nanophotonic Equipment Market Is Expected To Grow with a Healthy CAGR During 2017-2025

MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on Nanophotonic Equipment Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2012 to 2017 and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Nanophotonic applications nowadays are experiencing continuous enhancement, contributing to the growth of global Nanophotonic Equipment market. Nanophotonic is focused on application of photonics at the nan-scale. Development of Nanophotonic equipment/devices deals with the design, fabrication and characterization of nanophotonic technology across various nanophotonic application. Current research & development is majorly focused on developing nanophotonic equipment for applications such as telecommunication, consumer electronics and healthcare.

Nanophotonic Equipment Market: Market Dynamics

Continuous focus by LED/OLED manufacturers to develop devices which consume less power and deliver high luminance efficiency is one of the prominent factors driving the growth of global Nanophotonic Equipment Market. Rising dependency on optical communication; and increasing interest in developing optoelectronic nanomaterial for low-cost large area photovoltaic (PV) displays, lasers, and photo detectors using quantum dots & Nano phosphors; are expected to accelerate the growth of global Nanophotonic Equipment Market. Increasing investments in research and development on manipulation of photons-electrons in nano-scale materials for developing innovative photonic devices and to other emerging technologies, is fuelling the growth of global Nanophotonic Equipment Market.

However, lack of awareness about the potential benefits of nanophotonic technology and high research and development cost, are identified as restraints likely to deter the progression of global Nanophotonic Equipment Market.

Nanophotonic Equipment Market: Market Segmentation

The global Nanophotonic Equipment market is segmented on the basis of material, equipment type and by region.

On the basis of material the global Nanophotonic Equipment can be segmented into;

Nano-ribbons

Quantum Dots

Nano-tubes

Photonic Crystals

Plasmonics

On the basis of equipment type, the global Nanophotonic Equipment can be segmented into;

LED

OLED

PV cells

Optical Amplifier

Optical Switches

Others

On the basis of application, the global Nanophotonic Equipment can be segmented into;

Telecommunication

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Others

Nanophotonic Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, the Nanophotonic Equipment Market is segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among all regions, North America followed by Western Europe is anticipated to dominate the market due to continuous focus on commercializing nanophotonic technology into various applications.

Nanophotonic Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent vendors in the global Nanophotonic Equipment Market include, Nanonics Imaging, Cambridge Display Corporation, Samsung, OSRAM GmbH., Novaled GmbH, Hitachi, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Covega Corporation, IBM, and Philips,

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Nanophotonic Equipment Market segments

Nanophotonic Equipment Market dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2015 – 2016

Nanophotonic Equipment Market size & forecast 2017 to 2027

Ecosystem analysis

Nanophotonic Equipment Market current trends/issues/challenges

Competition & Companies involved technology

Value Chain

Nanophotonic Equipment Market drivers and restraints

Regional analysis for Nanophotonic Equipment Market includes

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Western Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Nordics Benelux Rest of the Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of the Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) China India ASEAN Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Rest of APEJ

Japan

The Middle East and Africa GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

