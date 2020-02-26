NATURAL HAIR DYE MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS ANALYSIS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND AND FORECAST TO 2025

Natural Hair Dye or hair coloring is the practice of changing the natural hair color. Hair coloring is basically of 3 types: Permanent, Semi-permanent and Temporary. Often, the prime reason for hair coloring is cosmetic and enhancement of natural beauty. Hair coloring is extremely popular and various shades of hair dye are offered by almost every leading cosmetic brand. About 75% of women in the US dye their hair.

The global Natural Hair Dye market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Natural Hair Dye volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Natural Hair Dye market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

L’Oréal Paris

Garnier

Henkel

Liese

Goldwell

Wella

Clairol

HOYU

Shiseido

Godrej

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Temporary Hair Dye

Semi-& Demi-Permanent Hair Dye

Permanent Hair Dye

Segment by Application

Home Use

Commercial Use

