Oil & Gas AC Electric Motors Market Expected to Witness Rapid Expansion by the End of 2025
An AC electric motor is an motor driven by an alternating current (AC). The AC motor commonly consists of two basic parts, an outside stator having coils supplied with alternating current to produce a rotating magnetic field, and an inside rotor attached to the output shaft producing a second rotating magnetic field. The rotor magnetic field may be produced by permanent magnets, reluctance saliency, or DC or AC electrical windings.
Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest ac electric motor market from 2018 to 2023. Increasing rapid industrial development, especially in the oil & gas industry are some of the key factors responsible for the growth of the AC electric motor market.
The global Oil & Gas AC Electric Motors market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Oil & Gas AC Electric Motors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Oil & Gas AC Electric Motors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
Request a Free sample of Oil & Gas AC Electric Motors Market Industry at: https://www.qyresearchreports.com/sample/sample.php?rep_id=2097097&type=S
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Siemens
GE
ABB
WEG
Yaskawa
RockWell
Allied Motion
Nidec
Regal Beloit
Johnson Electric
Hitachi
ARC System
Schneider Electric
Toshiba
TMEIC
ATB
Hoyer
Read report overview at: https://www.qyresearchreports.com/report/global-oil-and-gas-ac-electric-motors-market-research-report-2019.htm
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Induction Electric Motors
Synchronous Electric Motors
Segment by Application
Onshore
Offshore