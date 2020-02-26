Online Fraud Detection Market Growth 2024 By Regional Key Players: ThreatMetrix, iovation, Distil Networks, ShieldSquare, Signifyd, Accertify, F5, CyberSource, BioCatch, Signifyd

Arcognizance.com advanced market research report on “Global Online Fraud Detection Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024” to its massive collection of research reports.

The online fraud detection (OFD) market is composed of vendors that provide products or services that help an organization detect fraud that occurs over the web, mobile or other telephony channels (i.e., call center, interactive voice recognition [IVR]) by performing one or both of these functions: Running background processes that are transparent to users. Corroborating a user’s identity. OFD vendors detect online fraud as transactions and interactions occur, in real time or near-real time. They provide solutions for web, mobile or telephony channels. As the sophistication of attacks continues to evolve, so too have the tools, technologies and strategies that detect and prevent fraudulent activity.

According to this study, over the next five years the Online Fraud Detection market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Online Fraud Detection business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Online Fraud Detection market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Global Online Fraud Detection Market: Segmentation by product type:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Global Online Fraud Detection Market: Segmentation by application:

Web

Mobile

Other

Global Online Fraud Detection Market: key manufacturers:

ThreatMetrix

iovation

Distil Networks

ShieldSquare

Signifyd

Guardian Analytics

Kount

LexisNexis

ClearSale

Pindrop

Experian (41st Parameter)

Whitepages

Accertify

F5

CyberSource

ACI Worldwide

BioCatch

CardinalCommerce (Visa)

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Global Online Fraud Detection Market – Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Online Fraud Detection consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Online Fraud Detection market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Online Fraud Detection manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Online Fraud Detection with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Online Fraud Detection submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Points of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report:

Market Introduction

Research Objectives

Market Research Methodology

Chapter Two: Executive Summary on Global Online Fraud Detection Market:

Market Overview

Online Fraud Detection Market Segment by Application

Chapter Three: Global Online Fraud Detection Market by Players:

Online Fraud Detection Sales Market Share by Players 2016-2018

Online Fraud Detection Sale Price by Players

Competition Landscape Analysis

Chapter Four: Online Fraud Detection Market by Regions:

Online Fraud Detection by Regions

Global Online Fraud Detection Value by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas:

Americas Online Fraud Detection Market Consumption by Countries, Consumption by Type & Application

Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

…. Continued

