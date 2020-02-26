Order Tracking Software Market- Growing Adoption of E-Commerce Platforms and Mobile Technology

Traditional manual order tracking in enterprises is not all that difficult, until something goes wrong in the order and delivery process. Many customers face difficulties because of improper order dispatch and delay in product deliveries. Order tracking software is a system developed to execute orders and delivery in an efficient and cost-effective manner. This software also enables companies to track the product delivery status. It consistently provides the updated information to improve the delivery management process. Order tracking software is majorly used in the e-commerce sector to manage the entire sales process from order booking to product delivery. Companies are able to track each and every product to reduce errors in the delivery process. All information related to product delivery is stored in the database with the help of order tracking software. This software helps to manage the entire customer data in the e-commerce industry such as address, contacts, and preferred delivery timing for working customers. It enables companies to track the order and delivery status. The software also enables customers to track their product delivery time, transit modes, and updated location of the product. Updated transit information helps to deliver the product order on the estimated delivery schedule. It also helps companies to track and maintain records of products returned from customers. It is a complete business solution that connects business across the sales, marketing, and customer support department.

Growing adoption of e-commerce platforms and mobile technology are some of the prime factors driving the order tracking software market globally. Online shopping is on the rise as it saves the customer’s time and money. Moreover, an increase in demand for mobility solutions and acceptance of digitalization in the service industry is likely to further fuel market growth for this software.

However, high installation cost of this software is hindering the market growth. Large enterprises are expected to use multi-functional order tracking software to manage different delivery processes with high accuracy.

The order tracking software market can be segmented based on software type, enterprise size, end users, and geography. Based on software type, the order tracking software market can be segmented into cloud/web based and on-premise. E-commerce sector is expected to hold a large market share in the web based solution segment, because of growing demand for e-commerce platforms which require scalable solutions to manage the order delivery process efficiently. Based on enterprise size, the order tracking software market can be segmented into large enterprises and small-medium enterprises. For SME’s, several solution providers are expected to develop cost effective and multi-functional software, which is expected to result in increasing adoption of order tracking software among these enterprises.

Based on end-users, the order tracking software market can be bifurcated into telecom, retail, pharmaceutical & healthcare, automotive, financial services, manufacturing, e-commerce, and others. Based on geography, the order tracking software market can be segmented into Middle East & Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. North America is expected to have dominant market share in the order tracking software market because some of the e-commerce companies are expected to adopt advance tracking software to regulate and improve the delivery system to maintain their dominance in this region. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the order tracking software market because of increasing adoption of e-commerce platforms coupled with rising usage of smartphones which are expected to be some of the prominent factors supporting the growth of the market in this region in the coming years.

Key players operating in the order tracking software market includes SoulCRM, ECOMDASH, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd, Vinculum Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Unicommerce eSolutions Pvt. Ltd., Megaventory Inc., Elastic Inc., Oracle Corp., Handshake Corp., and 4Psite LLC.