Oxycodone Hydrochloride Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 3.0% over the forecastcast period 2019-2025 – QYResearch

The global Oxycodone Hydrochloride market is valued at 6 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 8 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2019-2025.

Major Companies: Mallinckrodt, Purdue Pharma, Noramco(Johnson & Johnson), Siegfried, Cepia-Sanofi, Macfarlan Smith, Chattem Chemicals(Sun Pharma), Temad

Oxycodone hydrochloride is a white, odorless crystalline powder derived from the opium alkaloid, thebaine. Oxycodone hydrochloride dissolves in water (1 g in 6 to 7 mL) and is considered slightly soluble in alcohol (octanol water partition coefficient is 0.7).

Oxycodone hydrochloride is a white, odorless crystalline powder derived from the opium alkaloid, thebaine. Oxycodone hydrochloride dissolves in water (1 g in 6 to 7 mL) and is considered slightly soluble in alcohol (octanol water partition coefficient is 0.7). Oxycodone hydrochloride is a prescription pain reliever that may be prescribed to relieve moderate to severe pain. It can be combined with other medications, including acetaminophen and ibuprofen. In our report, oxycodone hydrochloride is calculated as API.

Oxycodone hydrochloride has been found useful as a pain killer for sever patients. The application form of oxycodone hydrochloride can be classified as four kinds: tablet, oral solution, oral capsule and intravenous fluid. Oxycodone HCl Controlled-Release tablets are a controlled-release oral formulation of oxycodone hydrochloride indicated for the management of moderate to severe pain when a continuous, around-the-clock analgesic is needed for an extended period of time. Currently, extended release tablet of oxycodone hydrochloride are produced by a majority of oxycodone hydrochloride preparation manufacturers. In 2015, the market share of tablet was 84.05%, followed by oral solution, which is also very popular among patients.

By Product: Oxycodone Hydrochloride, Type II

By Application: Tablet, Oral Solution, Oral Capsule, Intravenous Fluid

