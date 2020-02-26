Passenger Information System (PIS) Market 2018 Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2023

Global Passenger Information System (PIS) market

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Passenger Information System (PIS) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions. Passenger Information System (PIS) will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

A passenger information system (PIS or PIDS) is an automated system for supplying users of public transport with information about the nature and state of a public transport service, through visual, voice or other media.

Two types of information are included in PIS. Static or schedule information, which changes only occasionally and is typically used for journey planning prior to departure. Real time information, derived from automatic vehicle location systems, which changes continuously as a result of real-world events and is typically used during the course of a journey (primarily how close the service is running to time and when it is due at a stop, but also incidents that affect service operations, platform changes etc.). Real-time information is provided to passengers in a number of different ways, including mobile phone applications, platform-level signage, and automated public address systems. It may include both predictions about arrival and departure times, as well as information about the nature and causes of disruptions.

The Passenger Information System (PIS) Market is segmented by product as follows:

Segmentation by product type:

Information Announcement System

Display Systems

Infotainment Systems

Passenger Information Mobile Application

Segmentation by application:

Roadways

Railways

Airways

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

General Electric Company

Huawei Technologies

Cubic Transportation Systems

Siemens

Advantech Corporation

Medha Servo Drives

Neusoft Corporation

Infax

Passio Technologies

DTI Group

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Passenger Information System (PIS) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Passenger Information System (PIS) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Passenger Information System (PIS) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Passenger Information System (PIS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Passenger Information System (PIS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some of the Points cover in Global Passenger Information System (PIS) Market Research Report is:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Passenger Information System (PIS) Consumption 2013-2023

2.1.2 Passenger Information System (PIS) Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Passenger Information System (PIS) Segment by Type

2.2.1 WIFI

2.2.2 Bluetooth

2.3 Passenger Information System (PIS) Consumption by Type

Chapter Three: Global Passenger Information System (PIS) by Players

3.1 Global Passenger Information System (PIS) Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Passenger Information System (PIS) Sales by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Passenger Information System (PIS) Sales Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Passenger Information System (PIS) Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Passenger Information System (PIS) Revenue by Players (2016-2018)

Chapter Four: Passenger Information System (PIS) by Regions

4.1 Passenger Information System (PIS) by Regions

4.1.1 Global Passenger Information System (PIS) Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Passenger Information System (PIS) Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Passenger Information System (PIS) Consumption Growth

Chapter Five: Americas

5.1 Americas Passenger Information System (PIS) Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Passenger Information System (PIS) Consumption by Countries (2013-2018)

5.1.2 Americas Passenger Information System (PIS) Value by Countries (2013-2018)

5.2 Americas Passenger Information System (PIS) Consumption by Type

Chapter Six: APAC

6.1 APAC Passenger Information System (PIS) Consumption by Countries

6.1.1 APAC Passenger Information System (PIS) Consumption by Countries (2013-2018)

6.1.2 APAC Passenger Information System (PIS) Value by Countries (2013-2018)

6.2 APAC Passenger Information System (PIS) Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Passenger Information System (PIS) Consumption by Application…..& More

