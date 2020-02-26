Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Acumen Research and Consulting has announced the addition of the “Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market” report to their offering.

The Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market Industry Report 2019 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

Market Players:

Some of the key players include Bioclinica, Clintec, Covance, Medpace Holdings, Oracle Corporation, iGATE Corporation, Accenture, iMED Global Corporation, Symogen, Ergomed, IBM Corporation, IQVIA, MarksMan Healthcare, Parexel, SIRO Clinpharm and Novartis

Download Sample Copy of Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/1094

The Major Market Segments of Global Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market are as below:

Market Segmentation

Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market, By Service

Pre-marketing services Clinical pharmacovigilance services Case processing services Safety data management services Medical review

Post-marketing services Knowledge process outsourcing services IT solutions and services

Others

Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market, By Service Provider

Contract research organizations (CROs)

Business process outsourcing (BPOs)

Global Pharmacovigilance outsourcing Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico



Europe UK Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Chile Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA



View Full [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/pharmacovigilance-outsourcing-market

TABLE OF CONTENT

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market By Service

1.2.2.1. Global Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Service (2015-2026)

1.2.2.2. Global Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market Revenue Share By Service in 2017

1.2.2.3. Pre-marketing services

1.2.2.4. Post-marketing services

1.2.2.5. Others

1.2.3. Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market By Service Provider

1.2.3.1. Global Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Service Provider (2015-2026)

1.2.3.2. Global Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market Revenue Share By Service Provider in 2017

1.2.3.3. Contract research organizations (CROs)

1.2.3.4. Business process outsourcing (BPOs)

1.2.3.5. Others

1.2.4. Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market by Geography

1.2.4.1. Global Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)

1.2.4.2. North America Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.4.3. Europe Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.4.4. Asia-Pacific Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.4.5. Latin America Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.4.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2017

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Major Manufacturers in 2017

CHAPTER 4. PHARMACOVIGILANCE OUTSOURCING MARKET BY SERVICE

4.1. Global Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Revenue By Service

4.2. Pre-marketing services

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3. Post-marketing services

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4. Others

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. PHARMACOVIGILANCE OUTSOURCING MARKET BY SERVICE PROVIDER

5.1. Global Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Revenue By Service Provider

5.2. Contract research organizations (CROs)

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3. Business process outsourcing (BPOs)

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4. Others

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. NORTH AMERICA PHARMACOVIGILANCE OUTSOURCING MARKET BY COUNTRY

6.1. North America Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.2. North America Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

6.3. U.S.

6.3.1. U.S. Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Provider, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4. Canada

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Provider, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5. Mexico

6.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Provider, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. EUROPE PHARMACOVIGILANCE OUTSOURCING MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. Europe Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.2. Europe Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

7.3. UK

7.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Provider, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4. Germany

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Provider, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5. France

7.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Provider, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.6. Spain

7.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Provider, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.7. Rest of Europe

7.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Provider, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. ASIA-PACIFIC PHARMACOVIGILANCE OUTSOURCING MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Asia-Pacific Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.2. Asia-Pacific Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

8.3. China

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Provider, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4. Japan

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Provider, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5. India

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Provider, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6. Australia

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Provider, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7. South Korea

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Provider, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Provider, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. LATIN AMERICA PHARMACOVIGILANCE OUTSOURCING MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Latin America Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.2. Latin America Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

9.3. Brazil

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Provider, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4. Argentina

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Provider, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5. Rest of Latin America

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Provider, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. MIDDLE EAST PHARMACOVIGILANCE OUTSOURCING MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Middle East Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.2. Middle East Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

10.3. Saudi Arabia

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Provider, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4. UAE

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Provider, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Middle East

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Provider, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. AFRICA PHARMACOVIGILANCE OUTSOURCING MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Africa Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.2. Africa Pharmacovigilance Outsourcing Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

11.3. South Africa

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Provider, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4. Egypt

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Provider, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Africa

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Service Provider, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE

12.1. Bioclinica

12.1.1. Company Snapshot

12.1.2. Overview

12.1.3. Financial Overview

12.1.4. Product Portfolio

12.1.5. Key Developments

12.1.6. Strategies

12.2. Clintec

12.2.1. Company Snapshot

12.2.2. Overview

12.2.3. Financial Overview

12.2.4. Product Portfolio

12.2.5. Key Developments

12.2.6. Strategies

12.3. Covance

12.3.1. Company Snapshot

12.3.2. Overview

12.3.3. Financial Overview

12.3.4. Product Portfolio

12.3.5. Key Developments

12.3.6. Strategies

12.4. Medpace Holdings

12.4.1. Company Snapshot

12.4.2. Overview

12.4.3. Financial Overview

12.4.4. Product Portfolio

12.4.5. Key Developments

12.4.6. Strategies

12.5. Oracle Corporation

12.5.1. Company Snapshot

12.5.2. Overview

12.5.3. Financial Overview

12.5.4. Product Portfolio

12.5.5. Key Developments

12.5.6. Strategies

12.6. iGATE Corporation

12.6.1. Company Snapshot

12.6.2. Overview

12.6.3. Financial Overview

12.6.4. Product Portfolio

12.6.5. Key Developments

12.6.6. Strategies

12.7. Accenture

12.7.1. Company Snapshot

12.7.2. Overview

12.7.3. Financial Overview

12.7.4. Product Portfolio

12.7.5. Key Developments

12.7.6. Strategies

12.8. iMED Global Corporation

12.8.1. Company Snapshot

12.8.2. Overview

12.8.3. Financial Overview

12.8.4. Product Portfolio

12.8.5. Key Developments

12.8.6. Strategies

12.9. Symogen

12.9.1. Company Snapshot

12.9.2. Overview

12.9.3. Financial Overview

12.9.4. Product Portfolio

12.9.5. Key Developments

12.9.6. Strategies

12.10. Ergomed

12.10.1. Company Snapshot

12.10.2. Overview

12.10.3. Financial Overview

12.10.4. Product Portfolio

12.10.5. Key Developments

12.10.6. Strategies

12.11. IBM Corporation

12.11.1. Company Snapshot

12.11.2. Overview

12.11.3. Financial Overview

12.11.4. Product Portfolio

12.11.5. Key Developments

12.11.6. Strategies

12.12. IQVIA

12.12.1. Company Snapshot

12.12.2. Overview

12.12.3. Financial Overview

12.12.4. Product Portfolio

12.12.5. Key Developments

12.12.6. Strategies

12.13. MarksMan Healthcare

12.13.1. Company Snapshot

12.13.2. Overview

12.13.3. Financial Overview

12.13.4. Product Portfolio

12.13.5. Key Developments

12.13.6. Strategies

12.14. Parexel

12.14.1. Company Snapshot

12.14.2. Overview

12.14.3. Financial Overview

12.14.4. Product Portfolio

12.14.5. Key Developments

12.14.6. Strategies

12.15. SIRO Clinpharm

12.15.1. Company Snapshot

12.15.2. Overview

12.15.3. Financial Overview

12.15.4. Product Portfolio

12.15.5. Key Developments

12.15.6. Strategies

12.16. Novartis

12.16.1. Company Snapshot

12.16.2. Overview

12.16.3. Financial Overview

12.16.4. Product Portfolio

12.16.5. Key Developments

12.16.6. Strategies

12.17. Others

12.17.1. Company Snapshot

12.17.2. Overview

12.17.3. Financial Overview

12.17.4. Product Portfolio

12.17.5. Key Developments

12.17.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH

13.1. Research Methodology

13.1.1. Initial Data Search

13.1.2. Secondary Research

13.1.3. Primary Research

13.2. Assumptions and Scope

To Purchase this Premium [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/pharmacovigilance-outsourcing-market

The report is readily available and can be dispatched immediately after payment confirmation.

Would like to place an order or any question, please feel free to contact at [email protected] | +1 407 915 4157

About Us:

Acumen Research and Consulting (ARC) is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise