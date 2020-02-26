Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market 2019-2026: Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players and More

The new research from Global QYResearch on Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Share Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases.

Photovoltaic (PV) inverter, also known as solar inverter converts variable DC into alternating current frequency.

Rapid urbanization coupled with favorable regulatory reforms to reinforce the declining small-scale industries across emerging countries will augment the single phase photovoltaic inverter market. The global Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

SMA Solar Technology

Siemens

​​ABB

KACO New Energy

Power-One

Tigo Energy

Enphase Energy

Sungrow Power Supply

Schneider Electric

Tabuchi Electric

Elettronica Santerno

TMEIC

Panasonic Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Micro

String

Central Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Table of Contents

Executive Summary



1 Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters

1.2 Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Micro

1.2.3 String

1.2.4 Central

1.3 Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Segment by Application

1.3.1 Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3 Global Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Size

1.4.1 Global Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Production

3.4.1 North America Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Production

3.5.1 Europe Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Business

7.1 SMA Solar Technology

7.1.1 SMA Solar Technology Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 SMA Solar Technology Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Siemens

7.2.1 Siemens Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Siemens Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 ​​ABB

7.3.1 ​​ABB Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 ​​ABB Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 KACO New Energy

7.4.1 KACO New Energy Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 KACO New Energy Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Power-One

7.5.1 Power-One Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Power-One Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Tigo Energy

7.6.1 Tigo Energy Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Tigo Energy Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Enphase Energy

7.7.1 Enphase Energy Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Enphase Energy Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Sungrow Power Supply

7.8.1 Sungrow Power Supply Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Sungrow Power Supply Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Schneider Electric

7.9.1 Schneider Electric Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Schneider Electric Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Tabuchi Electric

7.10.1 Tabuchi Electric Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Tabuchi Electric Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Elettronica Santerno

7.12 TMEIC

7.13 Panasonic

8 Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters

8.4 Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Industrial Chain Analysis

