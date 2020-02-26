Report Explores the Global Automotive Microcontrollers Market Size, Demand, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The latest report on “Automotive Microcontrollers Market (Bit Size – 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit; Material Type – Nickel Cobalt Ferrous Alloy, Tinned Steel, and Copper Alloy; Vehicle Type – Passenger Cars, and Commercial Vehicles; Application – Advanced Driver Assistance System, Brake Control System, Parking Assist System, Safety Technology, and Other Applications): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global automotive microcontrollers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Automotive microcontrollers are highly integrated chip, which enables control over the automobile functioning. There are various types of microcontrollers used in automobiles which include AVR microcontroller, 8051 microcontrollers, PIC microcontrollers, and many others. The microcontroller is segmented into 8 bit, 16 bit and 32 bit. Microcontrollers manage Electronic Control Unit functions such as power windows, seats, braking, steering and headlights. Additionally, Tinned steel, Nickel cobalt ferrous alloy, and copper alloy are the material used for the manufacturing of microcontrollers. Among them, Tinned steel continues to be preferred for the production of automotive microcontrollers.

New Trend in the Automotive Industry is to Manufacture Vehicles That Feature Advanced Technologies That Contribute to the Growth of Automotive Microcontroller

The new trend in the automotive industry is to manufacture vehicles that feature advanced technologies that contribute to the growth of automotive microcontroller. These include the mandatory installation of advanced safety features, which serve the market growth. Moreover, the growing inclination towards electric vehicles across the globe is another major factor augmenting the market growth. As per the International Energy Agency, near about, 1 million electric cars were sold in 2017 – a new record – with more than half of global sales in China. By 2030, battery electric vehicles will account for 70% of electric vehicles. The existing vehicles in North America and Europe are already equipped with advanced safety features, which serve the majority of the automotive microcontrollers market.

Additionally, the increasing competition among vehicle manufacturers to provide better convenience and comfort to their customers is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the automotive microcontrollers market. However, operational failure in extreme conditions is expected to hamper the growth of the automotive microcontroller market over the forecast period. Furthermore, manufacturers operating in the automotive microcontrollers have been focusing on product innovation. For instance, in 2017, Renesas Electronics Corporation, a semiconductor manufacturer has announced an RH850-based, 32bit, automotive radar microcontroller for use in future ADAS and autonomous driving vehicles.

Asia Pacific is Anticipated to Hold Maximum Share in the Global Automotive Microcontroller Market

Among the region, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold maximum share in the global automotive microcontroller market over the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed owing to the adoption of advanced technologies in countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea. On the other hand, the presence of European manufacturers such as Infineon Technologies AG, Delphi Automotive PLC, and many others are likely to lead the demand of the European automotive microcontrollers market. The North American markets are set to attain maturity in the near future. Furthermore, Brazil, Colombia, Brazil, Chile, Argentina are some countries focusing on new technology vehicles. This, in turn, creates growth opportunities for the automotive microcontroller market in the South America region.

The report on the global automotive microcontrollers market covers segments such as bit size, material type, vehicle type, and application. On the basis of bit size, the sub-markets include 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit. On the basis of material type, the sub-markets include nickel cobalt ferrous alloy, tinned steel, and copper alloy. On the basis of vehicle type, the sub-markets include passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include advanced driver assistance system, brake control system, parking assist system, safety technology, and other applications.

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as NXP Semiconductors, Texas Instruments, Renesas Technology Corp, Infineon Technologies, Cypress Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics, Dallas Semiconductors, Fujitsu Semiconductor, Analog Devices, Inc., and Other Companies.

