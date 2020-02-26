Research Antibodies Market Outlook to 2025 | Merck Group, Abcam PLC, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cell Signaling Technology, Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. , Lonza , Genscript ,Biolegend, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc and so on
FEB 2019,USA NEWS- Global Research Antibodies Market to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2025.
Global Research Antibodies Market valued approximately USD 2.64 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.30 % over the forecast period 2017-2025. The market is predominantly driven by growing number of R&D collaborations among various public and private organizations to promote technical advancements in product development activities and disease progression studies. Consistent recommendations and guidelines issued by regulatory organizations for laboratories to facilitate generation of accurate results and ensure high-quality standards are slated to enhance adoption of research antibodies over the coming years
Top manufactureres:Merck Group, Abcam PLC, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cell Signaling Technology, Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. , Lonza , Genscript , Biolegend, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc and so on
This study considers the Research Antibodies value generated from the sales of the following By Product:
Reagents
Antibodies
By Technology:
Western Blotting
Flow Cytometry
Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)
Immunohistochemistry
Immunofluorescence
Immunoprecipitation
By Application:Proteomics
Drug Development
Genomics
Others
By End User:
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
Academic and Research Institutes
Contract Research Organizations
Customization: We also offers customizations in the industry report as per the companys specific needs. Key Questions Answered in the Global Research Antibodies Industry Report
What is the overall market size in 2018? What will be the market growth during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2025?
Which region would have high demand for product in the upcoming years?
What are the factors driving the growth of the market?
Which sub-market will make the most significant contribution to the market?
What are the market opportunities for existing and entry-level players?
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
