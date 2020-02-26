Sales Scenario of Folding Boxboard Market to Remain Positive Through 2022

Owing to the high stiffness and low density the folding boxboards are increasingly utilized in packaging industry. Folding boxboards are generally manufactured from mechanical pulp and the layer is pressed between the top and back sheet, which is made up from the chemical pulp. The folding boxes have wide applications in the packaging industry such as packaging of luxury goods, pharmaceutical packaging, cosmetics and food packaging. Folding boxboards are also utilized in the manufacturing of paperback covers, greeting cards etc. The rising demand for the folding boxboards is experienced particularly in the developing economies of APEJ. This is attributed to the increasing population in this region combined with increase in disposable income of consumers. Further, the consumers now a days are choosing environment-friendly packaging solutions, is propelling growth of global folding boxboards market.

Long-term Overview

The global folding boxboard market is estimated to reach valuation nearly US$ 12,250 Mn by the end of 2022, exhibiting high CAGR value throughout the forecast period.

Segmentation of Global Folding Boxboards Market

According to a report generated by Future Market Insights, the recovered paper segment is poised to reach valuation over US$ 5,100 Mn by the end of 2022. This exhibits high CAGR throughout the assessment period (2017-2022). In terms of revenues, the recovered paper segment by material type is projected to secure over one-third material segment share by the 2017-end and is anticipated to procure market share by the end of 2022 than 2017.

Based on Application Type

According to the forecast offered by Future Market Insights, the healthcare segment is likely to reach valuation of nearly US$ 920 Mn by 2017-end, representing CAGR of moderate throughout the forecast period. Further, the healthcare segment is projected to secure nearly 10% market share of the total revenue procured by application segment by 2017-end. Further the segment is estimated to face lose in the revenue by 2022-end compared to 2017.

Cosmetic Segment in APEJ to Procure Largest Market Share

The cosmetic segment is poised to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 1,200 Mn by 2022-end, according to the report published by Future Market Insights. Also, it is estimated that the segment will procure market share by the end of forecast period. The APEJ is likely to secure the largest share of the market, considering cosmetic segment.

Regional Insight: The market for folding boxboards in China is estimated to reflect 8% CAGR throughout the assessment period.

Vendor Insights

Several leading players operating in the market are profiled in the report include, Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, Nippon Paper Industries Co., International Paper Co., Mondi Group plc, Ltd., SAPPI Ltd., ITC Limited, Shandong Bohui Paper Industrial Co., Ltd., Metsä Board Corp., Kotkamills Oy., and Stora Enso Oyj. According to the report, these market player are anticipated to contribute largely in the growth of the market.