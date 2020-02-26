Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

The latest report on “Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Equipment Market (Product – SATCOM Receiver, SATCOM Transmitter/Transponder, SATCOM Antenna, SATCOM Modem/Router, and Other Products; Type – Portable SATCOM Equipment, Land Mobile SATCOM Equipment, Airborne SATCOM Equipment, and Land Fixed SATCOM Equipment; Technology – SATCOM VSAT, SATCOM-on-the-Move, SATCOM Telemetry, and SATCOM Automatic Identification System; End-user – Media and Entertainment, Government, Aerospace and Defense, and Other End-users): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025.” The global satellite communication (SATCOM) equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

The technology has changed drastically over the past century. The 20th century was marked with prominent developments in the field of satellites and telecommunication. There are around 5,000 satellites revolving around the earth as of 2018 according to the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA). The satellites are classified into different types based on their application such as navigation satellites, communication satellites, weather satellites, astronomical satellites, and others. The communication satellites relay and amplify the higher frequency signals. Satellite communication is the most effective way available for long-distance communication. Today, satellite communication is used in various industries for numerous applications.

Rise in Demand for Uninterrupted Communication from Various Industries is the Major Factor Driving the Satcom Equipment Market

The rise in demand for uninterrupted communication from various industries is the major factor driving the SATCOM equipment market. Many industries require higher quality transmission in order to carry out their business operations. Industries such as media, entertainment, IT and telecommunications need uninterrupted and higher quality communication in order to provide better services to their consumers. These industries have been adopting SATCOM for their operations as it is the most effective and efficient option. Besides, the government, aerospace and defense organizations also implement satellite communication for various applications including public security, home guard security, cross-border surveillance, and vigilance.

Moreover, better access to satellite technology for private players has further augmented the demand for SATCOM equipment, globally. However, the higher development and maintenance cost of the SATCOM equipment is the major restraining factor for the market. The SATCOM equipment is extremely sophisticated and complicated equipment, which requires highly skilled professionals for its maintenance. Furthermore, the components used in the SATCOM equipment are expensive, which on replacement adds to the maintenance cost of the equipment. Nevertheless, the autonomous and connected vehicles are generally integrated with the SATCOM equipment for their connectivity and other functioning. The rising number of such vehicles is anticipated to offer promising opportunities for the market players to provide SATCOM equipment.

North America Generated the Highest Revenue for the SATCOM Equipment Market

Among the regions, North America generated the highest revenue for the SATCOM equipment. The domination of the North American region in the global SATCOM equipment market attributed to the higher demand for equipment from government organizations including NASA, U.S. Department of Defense, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the National Security Agency and others. Moreover, the presence of major market players in North America further augments the market growth in the region. While Asia Pacific market for SATCOM equipment is anticipated to grow with the highest rate owing to increasing penetration of the internet and smartphones and growing access to satellite technology to private companies.

Segment Covered

The report on global satellite communication (SATCOM) equipment market covers segments such as product, type, technology, and end-user. On the basis of product, the sub-markets include SATCOM receiver, SATCOM transmitter/transponder, SATCOM antenna, SATCOM modem/router, and other products. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include portable SATCOM equipment, land mobile SATCOM equipment, airborne SATCOM equipment, and land fixed SATCOM equipment. On the basis of technology, the sub-markets include SATCOM VSAT, SATCOM-on-the-move, SATCOM telemetry, and SATCOM automatic identification system. On the basis of end-user, the sub-markets include media and entertainment, government, aerospace and defense, and other end-users.

