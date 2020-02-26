Semiconductor Assembly Test Services Market are expected to bring about a CAGR of 4.7% from 2015 to 2021

A recently added report by Persistence Market Research (PMI), titled, “Global Market Study on Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services (SATS): To be Driven by Increasing Demand for High-End Packaging Solutions,” throws light on important aspects of the market. It offers information on the various growth drivers and restraints molding the growth path of the market, its size, and prospects going forward. It carefully examines the competitive dynamics in the market as well by leveraging different popular analytical tools.

The global semiconductor industry is extremely volatile in nature, in which the prominent companies are fabless firms that focus on designing better products and use their resources to improve performance of the chipsets or ICs. Hence, most of the services pertaining to assembly, testing, and packaging of semiconductors are outsourced by fabless companies to third parties called outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services (SATS).

Another reason explaining the adoption of semiconductor assembly and testing services (SATS) is the switch of semiconductor processing technology to the larger wafers and reduced feature sizes, which has upped expenditure since it requires building an ultra-modern wafer fabrication factory equipped with cutting-edge machines. High capital expenditure required in wafer fabrication and its packaging and testing has compelled semiconductor companies to outsource work to SATs so that they are able to devote more time to their core business.

Such growth drivers are expected to bring about a CAGR of 4.7% from 2015 to 2021 in the global semiconductor assembly and testing services (SATS) market. Rising at this rate, the market which was valued at US$28.18 bn in 2014, is predicted to reach a value of US$39.05 bn by 2021.

Majorly fuelling the market is the soaring popularity and sales of consumer electronics products such as tablet PCs, wearable devices, namely smart glasses and watches, head mounted displays, fitness equipment, etc., audio and video devices, gaming consoles, and surging popularity of smartphones. In addition, evermore technologically advanced next-generation cars powered with better car safety and management systems, are also proving beneficial to the semiconductor assembly and testing services (SATS) market.

By packaging solutions, the global semiconductor assembly and testing services (SATS) market can be divided into copper/gold wire bonding, flip chip, copper clip, wafer level packaging, and 3D TSV. Among them, the wafer level packages and flip chip are driving growth in the market.

In terms of application, the main segments of the global semiconductor assembly and testing services (SATS) market are communication, consumer electronics, computing and networking, automotive electronics, and electrical. In 2014, the consumer electronics application segment was valued at US$3.74 bn.

Geographically, the key segments of the global semiconductor assembly and testing services market (SAPS) are North America, Latin America, Taiwan, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.

Some of the prominent names in global semiconductor assembly and testing services (SAPS) market are ASE Group, Global Foundries, Amkor Technologies Inc., Silicon Precision Industries Co. Ltd., Powertech Technology Inc., STATS ChipPAC Ltd. (JCET), Psi Technologies Inc. (IMI), CORWIL Technology corporation, and Chipbond Technology Corporation.