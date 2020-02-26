Software Consulting Market Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2018 – 2026

Acumen Research and Consulting has announced the addition of the “Software Consulting Market” report to their offering.

The Software Consulting Market Industry Report 2018 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Software Consulting Market. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Software Consulting Market provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Software Consulting Market also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

Download Sample Copy of Software Consulting [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/1091

Market Players:

Some of the key players include Capgemini, Atos SE, Oracle, Accenture, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, IBM Corporation, CGI Group Inc., Cognizant, Ernst & Young Global Limited, SAP SE and PwC.

The Major Market Segments of Global Software Consulting Market are as below:

Market Segmentation

Software Consulting Market, By Application

Software Security Services

Application Development

Enterprise Solutions

Migration & Maintenance services

Application Testing Services

Design Services

Service

Software Consulting Market, By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprise

Small & Medium Enterprise

Software Consulting Market, By End-use Industry

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Automotive

BFSI

Government

Education

Retail

Healthcare

Others

Market by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico



Europe UK Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Chile Rest of Latin America



Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA



View Full Report at https://acumenresearchreports.wordpress.com/2019/02/12/software-consulting-market/

TABLE OF CONTENT

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Software Consulting

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Software Consulting Market By Application

1.2.2.1. Global Software Consulting Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application (2015-2026)

1.2.2.2. Global Software Consulting Market Revenue Share By Application in 2017

1.2.2.3. Software Security Services

1.2.2.4. Application Development

1.2.2.5. Enterprise Solutions

1.2.2.6. Migration & Maintenance services

1.2.2.7. Application Testing Services

1.2.2.8. Design Services

1.2.2.9. Service

1.2.2.10. Others

1.2.3. Software Consulting Market By Enterprise Size

1.2.3.1. Global Software Consulting Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Enterprise Size (2015-2026)

1.2.3.2. Large Enterprise

1.2.3.3. Small & Medium Enterprise

1.2.3.4. Others

1.2.4. Software Consulting Market By End-use Industry

1.2.4.1. Global Software Consulting Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By End-use Industry (2015-2026)

1.2.4.2. IT & Telecom

1.2.4.3. Manufacturing

1.2.4.4. Automotive

1.2.4.5. BFSI

1.2.4.6. Government

1.2.4.7. Education

1.2.4.8. Retail

1.2.4.9. Healthcare

1.2.4.10. Others

1.2.5. Software Consulting Market by Geography

1.2.5.1. Global Software Consulting Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)

1.2.5.2. North America Software Consulting Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.3. Europe Software Consulting Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Software Consulting Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.5. Latin America Software Consulting Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Software Consulting Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2017

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Software Consulting Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Software Consulting Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Software Consulting Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Software Consulting Major Manufacturers in 2017

CHAPTER 4. SOFTWARE CONSULTING MARKET BY APPLICATION

4.1. Global Software Consulting Revenue By Application

4.2. Software Security Services

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3. Application Development

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4. Enterprise Solutions

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5. Migration & Maintenance services

4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.6. Application Testing Services

4.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.7. Design Services

4.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.8. Service

4.8.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.9. Other

4.9.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.9.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. SOFTWARE CONSULTING MARKET BY ENTERPRISE SIZE

5.1. Global Software Consulting Revenue By Enterprise Size

5.2. Large Enterprise

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3. Small & Medium Enterprise

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4. Others

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. SOFTWARE CONSULTING MARKET BY END-USE INDUSTRY

6.1. Global Software Consulting Revenue By End-use Industry

6.2. IT & Telecom

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3. Manufacturing

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4. Automotive

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5. BFSI

6.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.6. Government

6.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.7. Education

6.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)\

6.8. Retail

6.8.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.9. Healthcare

6.9.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.9.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.10. Others

6.10.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.10.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA SOFTWARE CONSULTING MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. North America Software Consulting Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.2. North America Software Consulting Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

7.3. U.S.

7.3.1. U.S. Software Consulting Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Enterprise Size, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-use Industry, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4. Canada

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Enterprise Size, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-use Industry, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5. Mexico

7.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Enterprise Size, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-use Industry, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. EUROPE SOFTWARE CONSULTING MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Europe Software Consulting Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.2. Europe Software Consulting Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

8.3. UK

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Enterprise Size, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-use Industry, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4. Germany

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Enterprise Size, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-use Industry, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5. France

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Enterprise Size, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-use Industry, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6. Spain

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Enterprise Size, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-use Industry, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7. Rest of Europe

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Enterprise Size, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-use Industry, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC SOFTWARE CONSULTING MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Asia-Pacific Software Consulting Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.2. Asia-Pacific Software Consulting Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

9.3. China

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Enterprise Size, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-use Industry, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4. Japan

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Enterprise Size, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-use Industry, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5. India

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Enterprise Size, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-use Industry, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6. Australia

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Enterprise Size, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-use Industry, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7. South Korea

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Enterprise Size, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-use Industry, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Enterprise Size, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-use Industry, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA SOFTWARE CONSULTING MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Latin America Software Consulting Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.2. Latin America Software Consulting Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

10.3. Brazil

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Enterprise Size, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-use Industry, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4. Argentina

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Enterprise Size, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-use Industry, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Latin America

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Enterprise Size, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-use Industry, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST SOFTWARE CONSULTING MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Middle East Software Consulting Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.2. Middle East Software Consulting Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

11.3. Saudi Arabia

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Enterprise Size, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-use Industry, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4. UAE

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Enterprise Size, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-use Industry, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Middle East

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Enterprise Size, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-use Industry, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. AFRICA SOFTWARE CONSULTING MARKET BY COUNTRY

12.1. Africa Software Consulting Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.2. Africa Software Consulting Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

12.3. South Africa

12.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Enterprise Size, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-use Industry, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4. Egypt

12.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Enterprise Size, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-use Industry, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5. Rest of Africa

12.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Enterprise Size, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

12.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-use Industry, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 13. COMPANY PROFILE

13.1. Capgemini

13.1.1. Company Snapshot

13.1.2. Overview

13.1.3. Financial Overview

13.1.4. Type Portfolio

13.1.5. Key Developments

13.1.6. Strategies

13.2. Atos SE

13.2.1. Company Snapshot

13.2.2. Overview

13.2.3. Financial Overview

13.2.4. Type Portfolio

13.2.5. Key Developments

13.2.6. Strategies

13.3. Oracle

13.3.1. Company Snapshot

13.3.2. Overview

13.3.3. Financial Overview

13.3.4. Type Portfolio

13.3.5. Key Developments

13.3.6. Strategies

13.4. Accenture

13.4.1. Company Snapshot

13.4.2. Overview

13.4.3. Financial Overview

13.4.4. Type Portfolio

13.4.5. Key Developments

13.4.6. Strategies

13.5. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

13.5.1. Company Snapshot

13.5.2. Overview

13.5.3. Financial Overview

13.5.4. Type Portfolio

13.5.5. Key Developments

13.5.6. Strategies

13.6. IBM Corporation

13.6.1. Company Snapshot

13.6.2. Overview

13.6.3. Financial Overview

13.6.4. Type Portfolio

13.6.5. Key Developments

13.6.6. Strategies

13.7. CGI Group Inc.

13.7.1. Company Snapshot

13.7.2. Overview

13.7.3. Financial Overview

13.7.4. Type Portfolio

13.7.5. Key Developments

13.7.6. Strategies

13.8. Cognizant

13.8.1. Company Snapshot

13.8.2. Overview

13.8.3. Financial Overview

13.8.4. Type Portfolio

13.8.5. Key Developments

13.8.6. Strategies

13.9. Ernst & Young Global Limited

13.9.1. Company Snapshot

13.9.2. Overview

13.9.3. Financial Overview

13.9.4. Type Portfolio

13.9.5. Key Developments

13.9.6. Strategies

13.10. SAP SE

13.10.1. Company Snapshot

13.10.2. Overview

13.10.3. Financial Overview

13.10.4. Type Portfolio

13.10.5. Key Developments

13.10.6. Strategies

13.11. PwC

13.11.1. Company Snapshot

13.11.2. Overview

13.11.3. Financial Overview

13.11.4. Type Portfolio

13.11.5. Key Developments

13.11.6. Strategies

13.12. Others

13.12.1. Company Snapshot

13.12.2. Overview

13.12.3. Financial Overview

13.12.4. Type Portfolio

13.12.5. Key Developments

13.12.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 14. RESEARCH APPROACH

14.1. Research Methodology

14.1.1. Initial Data Search

14.1.2. Secondary Research

14.1.3. Primary Research

14.2. Assumptions and Scope

Would like to place an order or any question, please feel free to contact at [email protected] | +1 407 915 4157

The report is readily available and can be dispatched immediately after payment confirmation.

To Purchase this Premium [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/1091

About Us:

Acumen Research and Consulting (ARC) is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise