Supermarkets Market in US Growth, Trends, Supply, Opportunities and Forecast 2019-2023

Description:-

Supermarkets Market US 2023

Supermarkets posted stable current value growth in 2018 to remain the leading store-based retailing channel in the US by a comfortable margin. However, while a handful of individual supermarket operators realised healthy sales gains, the overall channel experienced increased competition from other channels. Leading discounter Aldi Inc continued to gain customers from supermarkets in 2018 due to its commitment to provide a limited selection of grocery products at ultra-competitive low prices. Lea…

The Supermarkets in USA report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Headlines

Prospects

Competition Erodes Supermarkets’ Value Share of Grocery Retailers

Supermarkets Experiment With Smaller Store Formats

Changing Demographic Composition of the US Is A Boon To Asian Grocers

Competitive Landscape

Whole Foods Bounces Back Under Amazon’s Stewardship

Sprouts Farmers Market Thrives in the Face of Renewed Whole Foods Threat

New Initiatives for Kroger As Competition Intensifies

Channel Data

Executive Summary

Soaring Consumer Confidence Propels US Retailing Sales Upwards in 2018

Retailers Leverage the Scale of Store-based Networks To Boost Digital Sales

Growth in US Suburbs and Exurbs Defies the Global Urbanisation Trend

Sears Teeters on the Brink of Liquidation

Competition Emerges From Unexpected Retail Channels

