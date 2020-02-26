Tooling Board Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

Tooling boards, also known as machinable slabs and modeling boards, are polymer-filled products that are primarily used for prototyping in various end-use industries. They are mainly made of polyurethanes and epoxies.

In terms of geographic regions, EMEA accounted for the major share in the polyurethane tooling board market in 2017. The increasing demand for tooling board for prototypes in end-user industries will drive the market in this region.

The global Tooling Board market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Tooling Board volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Tooling Board market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Curbell Plastics

General Plastics Manufacturing Company

Huntsman

Sika

Trelleborg

Axson Technologies

Alro Steel

Alchemie

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Polyurethanes

Epoxy

Segment by Application

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Marine

Wind Energy

Others

Request Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3723855-global-tooling-board-market-research-report-2019

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Tooling Board Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Tooling Board

1.2 Tooling Board Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Tooling Board Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Polyurethanes

1.2.3 Epoxy

1.3 Tooling Board Segment by Application

1.3.1 Tooling Board Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Marine

1.3.5 Wind Energy

1.3.6 Others

1.3 Global Tooling Board Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Tooling Board Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Tooling Board Market Size

1.4.1 Global Tooling Board Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Tooling Board Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Tooling Board Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Tooling Board Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Tooling Board Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Tooling Board Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Tooling Board Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Tooling Board Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Tooling Board Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Tooling Board Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Tooling Board Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Tooling Board Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Tooling Board Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Tooling Board Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Tooling Board Production

3.4.1 North America Tooling Board Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Tooling Board Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Tooling Board Production

3.5.1 Europe Tooling Board Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Tooling Board Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Tooling Board Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Tooling Board Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Tooling Board Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Tooling Board Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Tooling Board Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Tooling Board Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Tooling Board Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Tooling Board Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Tooling Board Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Tooling Board Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Tooling Board Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Tooling Board Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Tooling Board Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Tooling Board Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Tooling Board Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Tooling Board Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Tooling Board Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Tooling Board Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Tooling Board Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Tooling Board Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3723855-global-tooling-board-market-research-report-2019

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trend

Email: Send Email

Organization: WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 (339) 368 6938 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3723855-global-tooling-board-market-research-report-2019