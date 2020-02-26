VEHICLE TELEMATICS MARKET 2019 GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, APPLICATIONS & GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES – ANALYSIS TO 2025

Vehicle telematics is a way of monitoring the location, movement, status and behavior of a vehicle within a fleet. This is achieved through a combination of a GPS receiver and an electronic GSM device that is installed in each vehicle, which then communicates with the user and web-based software.

Vehicle telematics is mainly composed of three parts: terminal (hardware), software (mobile Hardwired Install Telematics APP, Client PC) and cloud platform.

There are mainly two type product of Vehicle telematics market: plug and play telematics and hardwired install telematics. Plug and play telematics accounts the largest proportion and will has faster growing rate.

The global Vehicle Telematics market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Vehicle Telematics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Vehicle Telematics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Trimble

Wabco

Continental

CalAmp

Delphi

Bosch

GEOTAB

Automatic

Actsoft

Telic

Mojio

Xirgo Technologies

e6gps

Hirain Technologies

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Plug and Play Telematics

Hardwired Install Telematics

Segment by Application

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Vehicle Telematics Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Vehicle Telematics

1.2 Vehicle Telematics Segment by Type

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Vehicle Telematics Business

