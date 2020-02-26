Vertebroplasty And Kyphoplasty Devices Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast by 2025 | Depuy Synthes, Stryker Corporation, CareFusion Corporation

Vertebroplasty & Kyphoplasty are minimally invasive, image guided surgical procedures performed to treat the Vertebral Compression Fracture (VCF). VCFs can lead to back pain, reduced physical activity, depression, loss of independence, decreased lung capacity, and difficulty sleeping. Bone cement is injected into the back bone (vertebra) to provide support to the broken bone. Due to osteoporosis, vascular malformatins or, less commonly, cancer fractures can be caused in the vertebra. Vertebroplasty & Kyphoplasty help the patient to regain the functional abilities and avoid further vertebral collapse. Kyphoplasty is an advanced version of Vertebroplasty which can stabilize the fracture, restore heights and reduce deformities.

Vertebroplasty & Kyphoplasty Devices Market: Drivers & Restraints

Vertebroplasty & Kyphoplasty devices market is growing due to limitations in the traditional techniques for the treatment of vertebral compression fractures. Vertebroplasty & Kyphoplasty are advanced procedure which result in pain relief, stabilization of the fracture and avoid “Downward spiral” of untreated osteoporosis. Due to increase in ageing population, patients suffering from osteoporosis are also increasing.

Additional benefits of the surgery which are the key drivers for this market are:

Short surgical time. Patient gets discharged in less than one day.

General anaesthesia required. No bracing required.

Patients can quickly return to the normal activities of daily living.

Complications like bleeding, infection post-surgery and chances of occurrence of another fracture are few restraints for the Vertebroplasty & Kyphoplasty Devices Market.

Vertebroplasty & Kyphoplasty Devices Market: Segmentation

Vertebroplasty & Kyphoplasty Devices market is classified on the basis of Surgery type, product type and geography.

Based on surgery type, the global Vertebroplasty & Kyphoplasty market is segmented into the following:

Vertebroplasty

Kyphoplasty

Based on product type, the global Vertebroplasty & Kyphoplasty market is segmented into the following:

Vertebroplasty devices Needle Cement mixing and delivery devices X- ray Device

Kyphoplasty Devices Balloon Needle X- ray Device



Vertebroplasty & Kyphoplasty Devices Market: Overview

Vertebroplasty & Kyphoplasty devices market is growing due to increased incidence of Vertebral Compression Fractures (VCF) occurring due to increase in the ageing population. VCF is a major issue in the western countries driving the market growth. Overall Vertebroplasty & Kyphoplasty devices market will grow globally, however the growth rate in Asia Pacific region will be more as compared to European and North American market.

Vertebroplasty & Kyphoplasty Devices Market: Region-wise Outlook

Depending on geographic regions, global Vertebroplasty & Kyphoplasty market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the leading region in Vertebroplasty & Kyphoplasty Devices market due to the high volumes of surgical procedures being performed. Also, the availability of established healthcare infrastructure, high contribution of healthcare to economy, patient compliance are the reasons for the high demand in North America. Europe has the second largest Vertebroplasty & Kyphoplasty Devices market due to vast technological advancement in terms of healthcare sector. Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at a good rate as compared to NA and Europe as there is ample market opportunity in countries like India and China.

Vertebroplasty & Kyphoplasty Devices Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players in global Vertebroplasty & Kyphoplasty Devices market are Depuy Synthes, Stryker Corporation, CareFusion Corporation, Osseon LLC., Alphatec Spine, Inc., TAEYEON MEDICAL Co., Ltd., G-21 s.r.l., BMK Global Medical Company, Medtronic, Inc., Globus Medical, Inc. and SOMATEX to name a few.