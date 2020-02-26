What is Telecom Billing Market Know How it will take Technology Sector to Next Level Benchmark during Forecast Period 2019-2026

Telecom billing is designed to maintain telecommunications billing processes. Telecom Billing is a process of collecting usage, aggregating it, applying required charges and finally generating invoices for the customers. Telecom billing process also includes receiving and recording payments from the customers.

By Software, fraud management segment in telecom billing market witnessed considerable growth. The telco robust fraud management practice helps to analyze both expected and historical usage pattern and proactively address revenue leakage. By Geography, Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period due to countries in this region having large subscriber base and ever changing regulatory scenario, thus creating demand for billing and revenue management solutions.

Global Telecom Billing market is accounted for $8.98 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $20.99 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.8%. Factors such as rapidly growing telecommunication sector, deployment of innovative services and increasing number of customers are boosting the market growth. However, quick growth of subscribers, network clogging, interoperability issue and fallout of services area are some key factors restricting the market growth.

Some of the key players in the global Telecom Billing market include Accenture, Cisco, Oracle, Ericsson, Hewlett-Packard (HP), SAP AG, Huawei Technologies, NEC Corporation, Amdocs, Comverse, XURA, Inc., goTransverse International, Inc., CSG Systems International, Inc., Alcatel-Lucent S.A., Cerillion plc and Redknee, Inc.