2019 Cold Pressed Juice Market Report: Pepsico Naked Juice Company, Coca Cola / Odwalla, Hain BluePrint Inc., Starbucks / Evolution Fresh, Juice Generation
US markets are poised to achieve continuing growth as Cold Pressed Juice Markets support better nutrition.
An increasing number of diabetic patients, terrible obesity issues, and increasing nutritional and health concerns among clinicians are having an impact on the Cold Pressed Juice markets as people turn to good nutrition as a supplement to medications. Changing lifestyle impacts the market. The cold pressed juice market can be primarily divided into two broad categories: raw juices and HPP. The HPP is packaged in plastic.
Independent brands comprise a higher percentage than is usual for other markets. The cold pressed juice market is comprised in part of smaller stores and from sources that operate as small entities. In other markets it is usually the case that the known brands dominate a market. What is different here with cold pressed juices is that cold pressed juice is better when it is really fresh. This requirement mitigates against large company usual methodical, slow ways of working. It is even more difficult than the milk market when the juice is not pasteurized.
A $4.3 billion market in the US in 2017 is expected to reach $8.1 billion by 2024, growing in response to demand for food that has more nutrition in it and is tasty.
Companies Profiled
Market Leaders-
Pepsico Naked Juice Company
Coca Cola / Odwalla
Hain BluePrint Inc.
Starbucks / Evolution Fresh
Suja Life, LLC
Pressed Juicery
Juice Generation
Florida Bottling
Drink Daily Greens
Liquiteria
