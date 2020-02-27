2019 Medical Aesthetic Devices Market Report: Fosun Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (Alma Lasers), Mentor Worldwide LLC, Cutera Inc., Cynosure Inc., Lumenis Ltd.

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Medical Aesthetic Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global medical aesthetic devices market. Increase in incidence of skin diseases, technological advancements, and rise in patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries are the major drivers of the global market.



The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to segments based on product type, application, end-user, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global medical aesthetic devices market.

Global Medical Aesthetic Devices Market: Key Segments

The global medical aesthetic devices market has been segmented based on product type, application, end-user, and region. In terms of product type, the global market has been divided into aesthetic laser & energy devices, skin tightening & body contouring devices, aesthetic implants, and facial aesthetic devices. The aesthetic laser & energy devices segment accounted for major market share in 2017. Utilization of aesthetic laser & energy devices is rising gradually due to increase in occurrence of skin and aging problems across the world. Based on application, the global medical aesthetic devices market has been classified into facial & body contouring, facial & skin rejuvenation, breast enhancement, scar treatment, reconstructive surgery, tattoo removal, and hair removal. In terms of end-user, the global market has been categorized into hospitals, dermatology clinics, and cosmetic centers. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.



Global Medical Aesthetic Devices Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global medical aesthetic devices market has been segmented into five major regions: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and countries/sub-regions have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players in the global medical aesthetic devices market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Key players in the global market are Fosun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Alma Lasers), Mentor Worldwide LLC, Cutera, Inc., Cynosure, Inc., Lumenis Ltd., Syneron Medical Ltd., Merz Pharma, and Solta Medical, Inc.



