2019 Preterm Birth and PROM Testing Market Report: Preterm Birth Tests, Pelvic Exam, Ultrasound, Uterine Monitoring, Biomarkers, PROM Tests

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global preterm birth and PROM testing market. Increase in preterm births, rise in demand for point-of-care testing devices, surge in demand for cost-effective diagnostic tests are projected to drive the global preterm birth and PROM testing market during forecast period. Additionally, effective and early diagnosis and reduction in false positive tests are the factors driving demand for point-of-care testing devices for detection of preterm births.



The global preterm birth and PROM testing market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on test type, end-user, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global preterm birth and PROM testing market.

The global preterm birth and PROM testing market has been segmented as below:

Global Preterm Birth and PROM Testing Market, by Test Type

Preterm Birth Tests

Pelvic Exam

Ultrasound

Uterine Monitoring

Biomarkers

PROM Tests

Nitrazine Test

Ferning Test

Pooling

Ultrasound

Fetal Fibronectin Test

Biomarker Tests

Others

Global Preterm Birth and PROM Testing Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Diagnostics Laboratories

Others



Global Preterm Birth and PROM Testing Market: Key Segments

Based on test type, the global preterm birth and PROM testing market has been bifurcated into preterm birth tests and PROM tests. The preterm birth tests segment has been classified into pelvic exam, ultrasound, uterine monitoring, and biomarkers. The PROM tests segment has been categorized into nitrazine test, ferning test, pooling, ultrasound, fetal fibronectin test, biomarker, and others. The most commonly used method for the determination of preterm birth is through the use of biomarkers. PROM tests such as ultrasound, biomarkers, and fetal fibronectin tests are widely conducted in hospitals and clinics to determine the occurrence of PROM. In terms of end-user, the market has been categorized into hospital, diagnostics laboratories, and others. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Global Preterm Birth and PROM testing Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global preterm birth and PROM testing market has been segmented into North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.



Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players in the global preterm birth and PROM testing market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. These players include QIAGEN, Hologic, Inc., Medix Biochemica, Biosynex, Abbott Laboratories, Clinical Innovations, LLC, Sera Prognostics, Inc., The Cooper Companies, Inc., NX Prenatal, Inc., and IQ Products.

