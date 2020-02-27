Aesthetic Implants Market – Improvement and Innovation of Products Aimed to Improve Patient Satisfaction Which Drive the Market Growth

Aesthetic implants are used for cosmetic as well as reconstructive procedures. These implants are used to enhance the aesthetic looks of an individual by rectifying the deformities caused due to trauma, accidents, and congenital disorders. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), about 1.7 million implant procedures were conducted worldwide in 2014. Reduction in cultural prohibitions and social taboos is responsible for increase in the number of aesthetic procedures across the world. Increasing consciousness about the importance of personal appearance and personality development is contributing to the market growth for aesthetic implants.

Improvement and innovation of products aimed to improve patient satisfaction and recovery period are motivating people to undergo cosmetic procedures. Implant innovation can be seen in the use of cohesive gels and improved tissue expansion products. Cohesive gels in products, such as Mentor’s MemoryShape line and Sientra’s HSC products, allow for a better attachment to the native breast tissue, creating a more natural feel to the implant after recovery. The end result of all these innovations promises to improve patients’ satisfaction and the opportunity to draw in new patients for whom the value proposition of prior generation implants was insufficient. The introduction and market adoption of these products are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The global aesthetic implants market can be segmented on the basis of type of implant and region. Based on type of implant, the market can be segmented into dental implants, facial implants, breast implants, and others (calf implants, buttock implants, pectoral implants, penile implants, and ear implants). The facial implants segment is further segmented into cheek implants, chin implants, and nasal implants. The dental implants segment is further categorized into endosteal implants and subperiosteal implants. On the basis of region, the market is distributed over North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

