Artichokes Market Competitive Intelligence and Tracking Report

Global Artichokes Market Overview: Artichokes are the flower buds of the plant which are cultivated majorly near the Mediterranean region. The total antioxidant property of artichokes makes them useful in medical research, genome, liqueur, herbal tea and also in cooking. Other than this, artichokes are rich in chromium, fiber, Magnesium, folate, potassium and Vitamin C, which has driven the demand for artichokes among consumers. Artichokes are expected to have a large market in Western Europe, North America, and Latin America, while weak demand in Asia Pacific region. Among major nine varieties of artichokes, green globe seems to be highest in demand across the globe.

Global Artichokes Market Dynamics: The supply of artichoke is one of the factors affecting the prices. The prices reach to the peak in winters, when the supply is low, while the prices for artichokes are minimum in March when the supply is very high. Green globe variety of artichokes is most popular across the globe. To preserve the artichokes, necessary packaging and preservation techniques are applied, which enables the long life of the food item and exported to larger distances across the globe. Thus frozen and canned form of artichokes have played a crucial role in driving the market of artichokes. Silymarin and Cynarin are the compounds found in the leaves of artichoke which possesses potent anti-oxidant properties and are proven to be highly effective for regenerating healthy tissues for liver, thereby, curing several diseases. Other than this, compactness and cleanliness are the factors that significantly supports the marketing of the food product.

Global Artichokes Market Segmentation:

The global artichokes market can be segmented on the basis of varieties of artichokes available as

Baby Anzio

Big Heart

Green Globe

Siena

Mercury

Omaha

Fiesole

Chianti

King

In the US, artichokes are frequently used for cooking. The complete artichoke can be consumed directly just by removing some portion of the stem. The global artichokes market can be segmented on the basis of application of artichokes as

Cooking

Herbal Tea

Liqueur

Medical research

Genome

The global artichokes market can be segmented on the basis of origin as

Organic artichokes

Conventional artichokes

Global Artichokes Market Regional Outlook: The artichoke market can be segmented on the basis of geographical regions as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) and Japan. The production of the artichoke is concentrated in Western Europe, while in some parts of North America, Latin America, North Africa and China. Western Europe, specifically Italy is the leading exporter of the artichokes, followed by Spain, France, and other countries. The US is the leading importer of artichokes as the demand of artichokes of the nation cannot be fulfilled by its local produce. Italy, Spain and Peru are the major exporters serving the demand of the US market. California State is responsible for the almost complete production of artichokes in the US. These facts indicate a large market for artichokes in Western Europe, Latin America, North America and MEA region. China has a considerable production of artichokes, around 5% of the global production, which is consumed within the Asia Pacific only. The imports of artichokes to Asia Pacific countries is negligible as compared to the imports of US. Thus, the Asia Pacific region is expected to have a low market share in global artichoke market.

Global Artichokes Market Key Players:

Some of the key players in the global artichokes market are

Master Fruit SRL

Hijos De Joaquín Rodríguez SL

Jawhara Foods

Sirri Ustundag

Danda Global Trade

Caprichos Del Paladar

Agro T18 Italia S.R.L.

Olive Gardens”

