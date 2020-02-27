BDO-PTMEG-Spandex Global Industry 2018 Sales, Supply, Size, and Consumption Forecasts to 2023

Polytetramethylene ether glycol (PTMEG), also known as polytetrahydrofuran, polytetramethylene ether glycol, tetrahydrofuran homopolyether, etc. Its English name is Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol, abbreviated as PTMEG. Its molecular formula is HO[CH2CH2CH2CH2O]nH, which is a homopolymer obtained by cationic ring-opening polymerization of tetrahydrofuran (THF) in the presence of a catalyst. It is a primary hydroxyl end linear polyether diol at room temperature. The next is a white waxy solid that melts into a clear, colorless liquid when the temperature exceeds room temperature, and is easily soluble in alcohols, esters, ketones, aromatics, and chlorinated hydrocarbons, insoluble in ester-like hydrocarbons and water.BDO is a chemical production project, called 1,4 butanediol, colorless oil, non-volatile, condensation below 25 °.Spandex is an abbreviation of polyurethane fiber and is an elastic fiber. Spandex generally consists of multiple filaments, usually 10D/root, which is currently 15D/root, or even 20D/root. The smaller the theoretical number is, the better the evenness of the strip is, and the less the chance rate of overlap, the less dry it is.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the BDO-PTMEG-Spandex in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The market is likely to be driven by increasing butanediol demand from cosmetics, medicines, textiles, engineering plastics and automotive applications. About 50% BDO is used in tetrahydrofuran (THF) production, which is an intermediate chemical for polytetramethylene ether glycol (PTMEG). PTMEG itself is further processed to manufacture spandex/elastane/lycra, which finds application in several end-use industries that include textiles and automotive interiors. Asia Pacific dominated the global scenario as the largest consumer base and revenue generating region and is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. India and China are projected to account for the major market share in the region primarily due to rising industrial application, economic developments and technology adoption for various industrial operations.

The worldwide market for BDO-PTMEG-Spandex is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 5310 million US$ in 2023, from 4200 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Dairen Chemicals

Shanxi Sanwei Group

Ashland BASF

LyondellBasell

DuPont

Invista

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Polyurethane

GBL

polybutylene terephthalate

tetrahydrofuran

solvents

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Hygiene

Textiles

