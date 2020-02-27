Blood Coagulants Market(Middle East & Africa) Growth Steady at 9.5% CAGR to 2023

MEA blood coagulants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Blood Coagulants Market Information, By Types (Coagulation Factor, others), By Indication (Haemophilia, Surgery, other Bleeding Disorders – Middle East & Africa Forecast till 2023.

Market analysis

Coagulation is the procedure, by which blood changes from a fluid to a gel, shaping a blood coagulation. Generally speaking, coagulation is a particular process in which the blood frames clumps to blocks and afterward mend a sore/injury/cut and pause the bleeding. In the Sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East, bleeding issues has now become a common problem as there is a limited number of proper screening and treatment processes. Also, people living there are ignorant about this disease which is one of the major cause for the people suffering from bleeding disorder. The Middle East and Africa blood coagulant market development is significantly ascribed to expanding pervasiveness of the bleeding issue, rising subsidizing, insurance protection cover, and various awareness programs for bleeding issue. However, the lack of research and development capabilities, lack of awareness among the public and the presence of the counterfeit drugs are some of the major factors hindering the market growth. The MEA blood coagulants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Market segmentation

The MEA blood coagulants market is divided on the basis of its indications, types, and by country.

On the basis of its indication, the market is bifurcated into surgery, haemophilia, and other bleeding disorders. Based on its types, the market is classified into coagulation factor and others.

Regional analysis

Based on its country, the market is divided into UAE, KSA, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Egypt, and the Rest of Middle East & Africa.

Major players

Some of the major industry players in the MEA blood coagulants market includes brands like Bayer AG (Germany), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Novo Nordisk AS (Dernmark), SOBI (Sweden), Octapharma (Switzerland), Shire (Republic of Ireland), CSL Limited (Australia), among others.

Table of Contents

Blood Coagulants Market- Middle East & Africa Forecast 2023

1 Report Prologue

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.2.1 Bleeding disorder and related conditions will push the demands on health systems (Impact weightage 75%)

3.2.2 Rising funding, healthcare insurance coverage, and awareness programs for bleeding disorders are expected to boost the growth of the market (Impact weightage 25%)

3.3 Restrains

3.3.1 Lack of R&D capabilities: (Impact weightage 45%)

3.3.2 Counterfeit Drugs (Impact weightage 35%)

3.3.3 Lack of Awareness (Impact weightage 20%)

4 Middle East & Africa Blood Coagulants Market By Type

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Coagulation Factor

4.2.1 Recombinant Coagulation Factor

4.2.2 Plasma Derived Coagulation Factor

5 Middle East & Africa Blood Coagulants Market, By Indication

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Haemophilia

5.3 Surgery

5.4 Other Bleeding Disorders

6 Middle East & Africa Blood Coagulants Market, By Country

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Saudi Arabia (KSA)

6.3 United Arab Emirates (UAE)

6.4 Qatar

6.5 Oman

6.6 Kuwait

6.7 Egypt

6.8 Rest of Middle East & Africa

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Pfizer

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.1.2 Financials

7.1.3 Products

7.1.4 Strategies

7.1.5 Key Developments

7.2 Bayer AG

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.2.2 Financials

7.2.3 Products

7.2.4 Strategies

7.2.5 Key Developments

7.3 Novo Nordisk AS

7.3.1 Company Overview

7.3.2 Financials

7.3.3 Products

7.3.4 Strategies

7.3.5 Key Developments

7.4 Shire

7.4.1 Company Overview

7.4.2 Financials

7.4.3 Products

7.4.4 Strategies

7.5 SOBI

7.5.1 Company Overview

7.5.2 Financials

7.5.3 Products

7.5.4 Strategies

7.5.5 Key Developments

7.6 Octapharma

7.6.1 Company Overview

7.6.2 Financials

7.6.3 Products

7.6.4 Strategies

7.6.5 Key Developments

7.7 CSL Limited

7.7.1 Company Overview

7.7.2 Financials

7.7.3 Products

7.7.4 Strategies

7.7.5 Key Developments

