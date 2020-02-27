Bridal Gowns Market Examines in Latest Research Report in 2017 – 2022

Bridal Gowns Market: Snapshot

The new report on the global bridal gowns market offers a comprehensive outline of key market dynamics during the forecast period (2017–2022). The research incorporates a detailed historic overview of the share and size of various segments during 2012–2017 and analyzes various trends boosting the demand of prominent segments.

In addition, the report offers revenue share of major regions and provides an evaluation of important developments influencing these regional markets. Furthermore, the study analyzes their role in generating revenue during the forecast timeline. This helps market participants get a reliable idea of the growth of these markets. In addition, the study takes a closer look at recent product innovations and offers an extensive profile of market players.

The bridal gowns market is estimated to rise from US$32,454.2 Mn in 2017 to a valuation of US$43,502.8 by 2022 end. The worldwide market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Bridal Gowns Market: Dynamics

The study provides detailed insights into key drivers and trends, restraining factors, notable opportunities, competitive dynamics, and lucrative avenues in various regions. The analysis offers an insightful opinion on key factors driving the popularity of some styles of bridal gowns over others. The rising demand for various styles of bridal outfits as a part of lavish and wedding is a key factor boosting the market. The advent of new, innovative bridal lines from various retailers, which can be tailored to suit the varied body sizes of brides is accentuating the market.

The rising affordability of exotic styles of bridal gowns in various regions is providing a robust impetus to the market. The continuous launch of exotic designs with amazing workmanship is boosting the market. The rising disposal incomes of middle-class populations in various emerging economies has stimulated them to splurge in wedding gowns. The advent of e-commerce and the mass marketization of bridal outfits in developed countries are key factors reflecting negatively on the market. Nevertheless, the adoption of new fashion trends in bridal wear in developed and developing regions is a key factor expected to open up exciting avenues for market players.

Bridal Gowns Market: Segmentation

The report covers the share of various segments and offers a comparative analysis of the revenue across various regions. The research also provides an in-depth insight into year-on-year comparison of the market sizing in these regions.

On the basis of style, the bridal gowns market is segmented into ball gowns, mermaid-style dresses, trumpet dresses, A-line dresses, sheath wedding dresses, tea-length wedding dresses, and others. Of these, the segment of ball gown holds the major share in the market and is expected to rise at an absolute growth of US$ 564.2 Mn, annually, which is larger than any other style segment. The dominance of this style is largely attributed to its sophistication and its ability to be a versatile fit for brides of all body shapes and sizes.

On the basis of sales channel, the report segments the global bridal gowns market into modern trade, franchise outlets, women’s clothing stores, boutiques, bridal stores, and e-commerce.

Based on geography, this report segments the worldwide bridal gowns market into North America, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), and Japan.

Among these, APEJ holds the leading share, vis-à-vis revenue and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The regional market is projected to rise at 6.4% CAGR from 2017 to 2022. A lavish spending on wedding in various cultures is a key factor expected to fuel the regional market.

Companies profiled in the report are:

The report offers a detailed profiling of various retailers and their offerings. It further evaluates the strategies adopted by them to consolidate their presence in various regions. Some of the prominent players operating in the market are Kleinfeld Bridal Corp., David’s Bridal, Inc., Elie Saab France, Harrods Limited, JLM Couture, Inc., Justin Alexander, Inc., Maggie Sottero Designs L.L.C., and Moonlight Bridal Design, Inc.

