Carbon Steel market Global Forecast over 2015 – 2025

Carbon steel which is also known as plain carbon steel is an alloy which is manufactured using the combination of iron and carbon. Carbon steel is also the term used to refer steel which is not stainless steel. Carbon steel also contains other metals in extremely small quantities. Other alloying metal used in the manufacturing of carbon steel includes manganese, copper and silicon. The proportion of carbon is increased in the steel in order to increase the physical properties of the product. High carbon content in the metal increases the hardness as well as strength of the product. However, increased proportion of carbon reduces the ductility of the product making it extremely difficult to weld. High carbon content usually lowers the steel’s melting point and also its temperature resistance. The carbon content in the steel varies from 0.1 to 1.5%. However, there are steels that contain above 2% of carbon content but they are rarely used and have extremely specific applications. Carbon steels are mainly classified as low carbon steel, medium carbon steel and high carbon steel depending on the carbon content in the steel alloy. Carbon steel is one of the most widely used steel alloys. Low carbon steel or mild steel is the most common form of carbon steel used owing to its easy availability and cheap price.

Request For Report Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-307

Medium and high carbon steel is widely used in many common applications. High carbon steel are used to manufacture a wide range of tools and equipments which includes knives, saw blades, chains, brackets, wear parts,pneumatic drill bits, railway wheels, shear blades, wire for structural work and jaws for vices among others. Carbon steel is majorly used in manufacturing a range of cutting tools owing to their great hardness and brittleness. Carbon steel is used in sheeting and in various structural forms owing to its amenability to tooling and wielding. Carbon steel is also used to in the construction industry. Carbon steel is widely used in the construction of bridges. Thus, the growing construction industry is expected to drive the growth of the carbon steel market. Carbon steels also find applications in the automobile industry. Carbon steel is an important material used in the manufacturing of automobiles framework. The automobiles body is usually manufactured using carbon steel. Carbon steel is used in manufacturing ships and rail roads.Thus, the growing automobile industry is expected to boost the overall demand for carbon steel market.

Asia Pacific is the largest manufacturer of carbon steel. Presence of many carbon steel manufacturers in China is expected to boost the overall demand for carbon steel market. Asia Pacific is also the largest consumer of carbon steel. The increase in urbanization coupled with the growing economies in the region is expected to augment the overall demand for carbon steel in the region. Asia Pacific is followed by Europe in terms of consumption of carbon steel. Presence of many automobile manufacturers in the region is expected to boost the demand for carbon steel in the region. The demand for carbon steel is expected to grow rapidly owing to the high demand for the steel alloy in the railway and ship industry.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC): https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-307

Curtis Steel Co., Inc., Omega Steel Company, Afarak Group, ArcelorMittal SA and Bushwick Metals LLC are some of the participants of the global carbon steel market.