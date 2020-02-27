Chromoendoscopy Agents Market Competitive Landscape Analysis with Forecast by 2025

Endoscopy is a minimally invasive procedure, which is performed for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes. This procedure is performed under a halogen or xenon or LED light source which generally produces white or yellow light to visualize the gut wall. Diagnostic endoscopy is performed to detect diseases and disorders such as Barrett’s esophagus, dysplasia, H. pylori infection, ulcerative colitis, polyps, intestinal metaplasia, and cancer. The disease cells and tissues exhibit abnormal structural and functional characteristics. Locating and finding a lesion is a difficult task using white or yellow light. In the early stage of a disease or a disorder, physicians may miss the lesion, which impact further treatments. Chromoendoscopy implies the use of special agents and dyes which differentiate the disease lesion from healthy organ based on the structural and chemical characters of the diseased and normal cells.

Earlier, physicians used to perform endoscopy for the diagnosis of disorders by detecting the abnormal gut part and collecting the sample using cytology brush or biopsy forceps. The sample was later processed at pathology laboratories to evaluate the presence of abnormality. Chromoendoscopy, on the other hand, provides real time differentiation between abnormal and normal cells, which augments the accuracy and decision making in the detection of various diseases. Growing prevalence of esophageal and colorectal cancers is estimated to increase the demand for chromoendoscopy agents during the forecast period. According to the World Cancer Research Fund International, in 2012, about 1.4 million new cases of colorectal cancer and 456,000 new cases of esophagus cancer were diagnosed globally. Easy availability of chromoendoscopy agents is estimated to drive the expansion of the market. However, promising optical chromoendoscopy techniques such as narrow band imaging (NBI) from Olympus Corporation and flexible spectral imaging color enhancement (FICE) from Fujifilm Corporation are likely to hamper the growth of the chromoendoscopy agents market during the forecast period.

The global chromoendoscopy agents market is segmented based on product, application, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the market is divided into absorptive agents, contrast agents, and reactive agents. Absorptive agents have wide applications in the detection of various diseases such as Barrett’s esophagus, dysplasia, esophageal cancer, colonic neoplasm, and ulcerative colitis; this segment is estimated to account for a leading market share during the forecast period. In terms of application, the global market is classified into esophageal, gastric, colorectal, and others. High prevalence of esophageal cancer and other esophageal diseases is estimated to contribute to the dominant market share of the esophageal segment. However, the colorectal segment is projected to register a strong growth rate during the forecast period. In terms of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASC), and specialty clinics. Increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures such as endoscopy in ambulatory surgical centers is likely to contribute to the significant market growth of the ASC segment.

Geographically, the global chromoendoscopy agents market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe is estimated to hold a leading share of the global market during the forecast period due to high adoption of chromoendoscopy. North America is estimated to account for significant share of the global market, however high adoption of optical chromo endoscopy techniques such as NBI and FICE in this region is estimated to hamper the North America chromoendoscopy agents market. Low cost and vast availability of chromoendoscopy agents are projected to contribute to the high adoption rate of these agents in the Asia Pacific market. Increasing demand for quality health care and better diagnostics is likely to drive the growth of the global chromoendoscopy agents market.

Major players operating in the global chromoendoscopy agents market are Merck KGaA, Cosmo Pharmaceuticals, Histalim, Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Enzo Life Sciences.

