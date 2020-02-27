Cloud Field Service Management (FSM) Market to Register Steady Growth During 2017-2027

Cloud Field Service Management (FSM) Market: Introduction

Enterprises are implementing cloud field service management solutions to enhance their operational processes in order to meet customer needs without any interruption. Cloud based service management solutions are majorly used in retail sector, owing to continuous rise in consumer spending pattern. Moreover, small and medium enterprise are undergoing training programs on cloud field service management solutions to enrich their business needs.

Cloud Field Service Management (FSM) Market: Drivers and Restraints

Rising need to enhance enterprise operational productivity with minimised cost through cloud field service management solutions is turning to be the major driving factor of the cloud field service management market. The enterprises are aiming to offer improved customer service experience and customer engagement by implementing these solutions, which is also turning to be a major factor contributing to the growth of cloud field service management (FSM) market. Moreover, the emergence of IoT technology will have a positive impact on the growth of Cloud field service management market.

Maintaining integration of existing Field Service management with cloud service management solutions is the major challenge faced by most of the vendors in cloud field service management (FSM) market.

Global Cloud Field Service Management (FSM) Market: Market Segmentation

Segmentation Overview

Global Cloud Field Service Management (FSM) Market can be divided into four segments, on the basis of software, services, enterprise type and region.

Segmentation on the basis of the component for Cloud Field Service Management (FSM) Market as:-

The major segments of Cloud Field Service Management (FSM) market on the basis of the solutions include:

Mobile Field Service Management

Inventory Management

Work Order Management

Service Project Management

Others

Segmentation on the basis of the services for Cloud Field Service Management (FSM) Market as:-

The major segments of Cloud Field Service Management (FSM) market on the basis of the services include:

Consulting Services

Integration and Migration

Support and Maintenance

Segmentation on the basis of the enterprise type for Cloud Field Service Management (FSM) Market as:-

The major segments of Cloud Field Service Management (FSM) market on the basis of the enterprise type include:

Small and Medium Business Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Global Cloud Field Service Management (FSM) Market: Competitive Landscape

Key Players

The major player operating in Cloud Field Service Management (FSM) market include: Salesforce.Com, Inc., SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Servicemax Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Acumatica Inc., and Astea International Inc.

