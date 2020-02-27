Cocoa Liquor Market Report Offers Intelligence and Forecast till (2017 – 2027 )

Introduction:

Cocoa liquor, also known as chocolate liquor is a solid or semi-solid, unsweetened baking chocolate obtained from ground cocoa nibs. Cocoa beans are processed to produce three main products: cocoa liquor, cocoa butter, and cocoa powder. In order to produce cocoa liquor, the cocoa beans are fermented, dried, roasted, and then crushed to convert it into the paste, which is cocoa liquor. Chocolate liquor and chocolate liqueur are different products, as liqueur is an alcoholic base having a chocolate flavor. Cocoa liquor has less fat content as compared to cocoa butter and so has the lower value than cocoa butter. Cocoa liquor is one of the most critical ingredients required in the production of chocolate as it imparts the unique physical characteristics to the chocolate such as color and flavor.

Request Report Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5478

Cocoa Liquor market Global Market Trends and Market Drivers:

The global cocoa liquor market is driven by the efficient use of the products in ice-creams, desserts, and bakery and confectionary products. The cocoa liquor market accounts for 35% of the total share of the global cocoa market. Cocoa liquor is even utilized to produce cocoa powder and cocoa butter with the help of application of pressing operation. The companies are producing cocoa liquors which do not contain any allergens, gluten and are not made from any GMO material, this attracts a number of consumers and serves as an increment factor for the growth of the global cocoa liquor market. There are different varieties of cocoa liquor being provided by different companies, each of which may differ due to the region from which the cocoa beans used for the production are obtained, and are manufactured with the help of different processes such as natural cocoa liquor, which is obtained from grinding of mildly roasted cocoa nibs.

Cocoa Liquor Market Segmentation:

The cocoa liquor market is segmented on the basis of production type, application, and product type. On the basis of production type, the cocoa liquor market can be segmented into a continuous roasting system, batch roasting system, and others. On the basis of application, the cocoa liquor market can be segmented into cocoa butter, cocoa powder, and chocolate products. On the basis of product type, the cocoa liquor market can be segmented into organic cocoa liquor and conventional cocoa liquor. The conventional cocoa liquor is anticipated to have a CAGR of 4.3% in terms of value in the forecast period. The organic cocoa liquor segment is anticipated to hold the market share of 45% and is anticipated to remain dominant in the forecast period.

Cocoa Liquor Market Regional Outlook:

The regional segment for the market of cocoa liquor is divided into seven different regions: Western Europe, North America, Eastern Europe, Latin America, APEJ, Middle East & Africa and Japan. India, China, and Brazil serve as an emerging market of cocoa, and among these 3 regions, India is having highest percentage volume of cocoa liquor. As cocoa liquor has highest consumption in the production of chocolates, among other uses of the product, so Western Europe and the USA dominate in the growth of cocoa liquor as they are having the high demand of chocolate production.

Cocoa Liquor Market Key Players:

The key players in the cocoa butter market only include Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Niche Cocoa Industry Ltd., United Cocoa Processor, Inc., JBCOCOA and Blommer Chocolate Company.

Request For [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-5478