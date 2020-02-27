Computed Tomography Market: Growth, Demand and Key Players to 2025

Computed Tomography is an imaging process that uses special X-ray equipment to create detailed pictures or scans in our body. It also called as Computerized Axial Tomography. Computed Tomography provides a different form of images known as cross sectional images and three dimensional images. These images useful for diagnostic, therapeutic and research purpose. Computed Tomography is widely used to detect small abnormalities, diagnose circulatory system diseases and conditions, blood vessel aneurysm, blood clots, kidney stones, to detect head injuries and internal bleeding and detect abnormal growth of cancer cells.

Computed TomographyMarket: Drivers and Restraints

The global computed tomography market is driven by following factors such as increasing the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, orthopedic disorders and Cancer. Growing the popularity in diagnostic centers and increase demand for high quality of health care delivery. There is advances in digital imaging technology and significance for screening and early diagnosis of chronic cardiovascular diseases and cancer. Increasing global geriatric population, technological advances and growing public awareness on health care are vital driving factors. Regulatory frameworks and lack of adequate reimbursement are major restraints of computed tomography market.

Computed TomographyMarket: Segmentation

Global Computed Tomography market is further segmented into following types:

By Product: Low Slice CT Scanner (<64 slices) Medium Slice CT Scanner (64 slices) High Slice CT Scanner (>64 slices)

By Application: Cardiovascular Applications Oncology Neurovascular Application Abdomen and Pelvic Application Pulmonary Angiogram Spinal Application Musculoskeletal Application

By End Users: Diagnostic Centers Hospitals



Computed TomographyMarket: Overview

The Global Computed Tomography market is currently running with medium slice scanners, with rapid technological advancement and wide acceptance of high or multi slice scanners with low radiation the global Computed Tomography market is expected to have a double digit growth in the forecast period (2015-2025).

Computed TomographyMarket: Region- wise Outlook

The global computed tomography market is expected to register a double digit CAGR for the forecast period. Depending on geographic regions, global computed tomography market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa.

Global Computed Tomography Market is dominated by North America due to the significant spending power of large segments of the population and technological advancement, followed by Europe, Asia pacific and Latin America are expected to experience a rapid growth.

Computed TomographyMarket: Key Players

Some of the key market players in global computed Tomography market are GE Health Care, Siemens Health Care and Toshiba Medical System Corporation, Philips Health Care, Hitachi Medical Corp, Neusoft Medicals, Neurologica Company Ltd.