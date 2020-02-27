Construction Toys Market – Changing Supply and Demand Scenario of Market

The global construction toys market is estimated to rise from a valuation of US$6,694.7 Mn in 2017 to reach a worth of US$ 9,089.7 by 2022 end. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period of 2017–2022.

The rising demand for construction toys among the parents of toddlers and children is driven by the recognition of a number of intellectual benefits these have on their learning, such as stimulating creativity and enhancing problem-solving skills. The favorable effect spatial skills promoted by the use of construction toys have led many parents to demand these for their kids. The growing adoption of construction toys is also driven by their capabilities to promote divergent thinking as opposed to convergent thinking.

The demand of construction toys among teens and adolescence is attributed to their use as memorabilia and is a notable factor boosting the market. In some developing and developed countries, there is an emerging demand for transformers toys, which is expected to accentuate the construction toys market. In addition, the wide demand for traditional blocks and plates in various shapes and sizes is boosting the market.

The rising popularity of innovative construction toys across developed nations is a key factor boosting the market. The inclination toward toys based on digital technologies and the onslaught of video games few notable trends expected to adversely affect the market to an extent. Nevertheless, the wide preference of playing with toys made with physical objects is a prominent factor bolstering the demand for construction toys.

The demand for construction toys is mainly driven by their vast cognitive and intellectual benefits among kids of various age groups. Parents and teachers recognize the importance of these for fostering spatial and creative skills among pre-school kids.

In addition, the rising use of construction toys among adult kids for boosting their formal learning capabilities is a key factor accentuating the market. In recent years, a number of toy manufacturers have focused on bringing new shapes and design options that allow kids to create an array of innovative constructions. This is expected to open a number of exciting avenues for market players to capitalize on during the forecast period.