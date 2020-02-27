Disposable Endoscopes Market Size will Observe Substantial Growth by 2026

Robotic technology is being rapidly adopted in several surgical branches including orthopedics. Robotic surgery is a minimally invasive surgery which uses miniature surgical instruments compared to conventional surgeries which need large incisions. Robotic surgery is usually performed by a robot programmed to carry out certain preoperative procedures during operations and are controlled by computers. The advantages of robotic surgeries are less chances of surgical site infections, reproducible accuracy, more reliable outcomes, quick recovery, and smaller incisions. Increase in incidence of bone disorders and rise in need of automation in the health care industry are the key factors driving the global orthopedic surgical robots and surgical robotic assist robots market. However, high cost associated with robotic surgery is likely to act as a restraint of the market. 3D printing is one of the latest trends in the global orthopedic surgical robots and surgical robotic assist robots market.

The global orthopedic surgical robots and surgical robotic assist robots market can be segmented based on product, application, and end-user. In terms of product, the market can be classified into Mako surgical systems, ROBODOC Surgical Systems, NAVIO Surgical System, TSolution One Surgical System, and others. Mako surgical system is used for partial knee replacement, total knee, and hip replacement procedures. This system provides patient specific 3D model that enables a surgeon to preplan a replacement surgery. Surgeons use Mako system software to preplan surgery and guide robotic arm to perform bone replacement. ROBODOC Surgical System consists of two components: ORTHODOC and ROBODOC. ORTHODOC provides 3D workstation for pre-operative planning. ROBODOC is a computer controlled surgical robot utilized for joint surface preparation. NAVIO Surgical System integrates handheld robotics with patient specific planning process. The NAVIO system works without CT scan and is used for both partial and total knee replacement surgeries. TSolution One is the latest surgical system which consists of TPLAN (a 3D pre-surgical planning workstation) and TCAT (a computer assisted tool which provides the best accuracy required for total joint replacement procedures).

The others segment comprises assist robots and accessories for orthopedic robotic surgery. The Mako Surgical System segment dominated the market in 2017 and is expected to continue to lead the market during the forecast period due to its cost effectiveness over other products. Based on application, the global orthopedic surgical robots and surgical robotic assist robots market can be categorized into partial knee replacement, total knee replacement, and total hip replacement.

The total knee replacement segment dominated the market in 2017 and is anticipated to sustain its leadership position during the forecast period. According to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, the number of total knee replacement surgeries is projected to increase to 3.5 million per year by 2030. Based on end-user, the market can be divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospitals segment dominated the global market in 2017 due to high adoption of robotic surgical devices by hospitals to improve efficiency and outcomes. The segment is expected to continue to dominate the market from 2018 to 2026.

In terms of region, the global orthopedic surgical robots and surgical robotic assist robots market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market in 2017 due to high prevalence of knee osteoarthritis leading to partial or total knee replacement surgeries. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR owing to surge in awareness, increase in per capita income, improvement in health care infrastructure, and rise in adoption of robotic surgical procedures in developing countries.

Major players operating in the global orthopedic surgical robots and surgical robotic assist robots market include Stryker, Smith & Nephew plc, THINK Surgical, Inc., Auris Health, Inc., Medtronic, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.