Dry Mixes Market Challenges and Opportunities Report

Dry Mixes Market: Overview

Dry mixes are food ingredients ready mix that is mostly used in the food, bakery, and confectionary for the preparation of the food products. Dry mixes comprise of different grain blends, spices mixes, baking mix, curry seasoning mix and other mixes used in the application of the food and beverages. Dry mixes can be used to make a wide variety of food products from soups to baked goods. Dry mixes mainly come in flake, granular, powder and crystal form depends on the use of the mixes in the food and beverages industry. Dry mixes supplied with packing for long-term preservation purpose along with the added preservatives for longer shelf life.

Dry mixes Market: Drivers & Restraints

Rising use of ready to use food products in the food parks, dairy and HoReCa (Hotel Restaurants and café) is the key drivers for the growth of the global dry mix market. Additionally, the increasing time-saving features in the baking industry and other food industries. Some of the dry mixes can be used in the houses as ready to use mixes can be less time consuming and can match the instant food lifestyle of consumers. Commercial places and offices drives the market for the dry mixes as it is used in ready to cook food for employees and have less time consumption rate. The utilization of dry mixes in the food and beverages industry is to prepare the food products. Dry mixes market is expected to grow with the growing demand for the food and beverages due to increasing per capita income, increase in population and changing the lifestyle of consumers.

Furthermore, unstable demand and supply ratio is expected to restrain the market growth of dry mixes. Lack of awareness of developing economies and fluctuating prices of raw materials are expected to hinder the market growth for dry mixes across the forecast period.

Dry mixes Market: Market Segmentation

The dry mixes market is segmented into different parts based on the product type, end-user, distribution channels, and geography. Among end user, dry mixes for the HoReCa (Hotel, Restaurants, and Café) is leading with maximum market share and second largest end user is dairy and bakery industry which maintains the second position in the market. The increasing use of the dry mixes in the food and dairy industry is expected to grow with the end user segment is widening the wings into the market. The dry mixes come in the different product type as like grain blends, spices mix, baking mix, curry seasoning mix and other mixes. The rising consumption of the instant food, dairy and bakery products are raising the demand for the dry mixes.

Based on the product type the dry mixes market is segmented into:

Different grain blends

Spices mixes

Baking mix

Curry seasoning mix

Other mixes

Based on the end user the dry mixes market is segmented into:

HoReCa (Hotel, Restaurants, and Cafe)

Bakery and Dairy

Household

Based on the type of distribution channels dry mixes market is segmented into:

Distributional Channels

Direct

Indirect – Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Online stores Other retail firms

Grocery stores

Others

Dry mixes Market: Regional outlook

Regarding geography, Dry sweeteners market has been categorized into seven key regions including North America, Western Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Eastern Europe and the Middle East and Africa. The dry mixes market is expected to register healthy growth during the forecast period as the food and beverages market is growing across the world. The Asia Pacific represents the considerably high market share and grows with higher growth rate as the food and beverages market is growing in the region rapidly due to the rising population and changing the lifestyle of consumers.

Moreover in North America and Latin America is a growing market according to the high capita income and due to demand of the consumers for instant food. The dry mixes market is steadily increasing with the increasing demand of the confectionary and bakery foods across the globe. Along with the growth of the food and beverages market the Dry mixes market is expected to grow in the forecast period.

Dry Mixes Market: Key Players

Some of the major players in the dry mixes market are listed below.

The Linde Group

MiDAS Foods International

National Food Group, Inc.

Wendels True Foods

Custom Cafe Foods

Brady Enterprises, Inc.

Unilever Food Solutions

Nestlé S.A.

Centre State Food Service

Davis Food Co-op.

General Mills, Inc.

Kosto Food Products Company

Other players

