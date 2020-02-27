Ductile Iron Pipes Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026 | Now Available at Researchmoz.us

Researchmoz added latest report “Ductile Iron Pipes Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026”. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

Ductile Iron Pipes Market – Overview



This report analyzes and forecasts the ductile iron pipes market at the global and regional levels. The market has been forecast based on volume (Thousand Tons) and value (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global ductile iron pipes market. It also covers the anticipated impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for ductile iron pipes during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the ductile iron pipes market at the global level.

The report comprises detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global ductile iron pipes market. The Porter’s Five Forces model for the ductile iron pipes market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein diameter and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global ductile iron pipes market by segmenting it in terms of diameter and application. Segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand for ductile iron pipes in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the demand for ductile iron pipes in individual diameter and application segments across all regions. Key players operating in the global ductile iron pipes market are Saint-Gobain PAM, Jindal SAW Ltd, Tata Metaliks, U.S. Pipe, AMERICAN Cast Iron Pipe Company, Duktus (Wetzlar) GmbH & Co. KG, Electrosteel Steels Ltd., McWane, Inc., Kubota Corporation, and Xiamen Landee Industries Co., Ltd. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides size (in terms of volume and value) of the ductile iron pipes market for the base year 2017 and the forecast for the period between 2018 and 2026. Market numbers have been estimated based on diameter and application segments. Size and forecast of each major diameter and application segment have been provided in terms of the global and regional markets.

In-depth interviews and discussions were conducted with several key market participants and opinion leaders to compile this research report. Primary research represents a bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents of key market players were reviewed for competition analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes search of recent growth trends, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. These have proved to be reliable, effective, and successful approaches for obtaining precise market data, capturing market participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Global Ductile Iron Pipes Market, by Diameter

– DN 80 – DN 300

– DN 350 – DN 600

– DN 700 – DN 1000

– DN 1200 – DN 2000

– DN 2200 & Above

Global Ductile Iron Pipes Market, by Application

– Drinking Water Distribution

– Wastewater

– Irrigation

– Mining

– Others (including Pump Stations and Process and Treatment Works)

Global Ductile Iron Pipes Market, by Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

Europe

– U.K.

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Russia & CIS

– Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– ASEAN

– Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

– Egypt

– South Africa

– GCC

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways

– Extensive analysis of the ductile iron pipes market trends and shares from 2017 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and analyze market developments

– List of key developments made by key players operating in the ductile iron pipes market

– List of key factors useful for building a roadmap of upcoming opportunities in the ductile iron pipes market at the global, regional, and country levels

– Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and price trends that impact the outlook for the global ductile iron pipes market between 2018 and 2026

– Insights into growth opportunities for various stakeholders in the market value chain and a detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to help understand the competition level

– Porters’ Five Forces analysis that highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers, and enables stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions

