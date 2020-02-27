Dysphagia Diet Thickening Agents Market to Cross US$ 177.1 Mn by 2025

Understanding several aspects of the global dysphagia diet thickening agents market, Persistence Market Research has presented a structured analysis on the various trends, challenges, opportunities, growth drivers and restraints impacting the global market in its new research report titled “Dysphagia Diet Thickening Agents Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2025)”. Several aspects of the market are assessed across important regions of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. The comprehensive analysis of the dysphagia diet thickening agents market also includes competitive intelligence which can be used to achieve strategic advantage over competition in the years to follow. A detailed market segmentation helps estimate the value and volume projections of all segments for a period of eight years from 2017-2025.

Global Dysphagia Diet Thickening Agents Market: Forecast Analysis

The global dysphagia diet thickening agents market has been witnessing steady growth since past years. According to Persistence Market research, the global market for dysphagia diet thickening agents is anticipated to grow at a steady 5.2% CAGR throughout the period of forecast 2017-2025. The global dysphagia diet thickening agents market was valued at US$ 120.2 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reflect a valuation of around US$ 177.1 Mn by the end of 2025.

Global Dysphagia Diet Thickening Agents Market: Segmental Snapshot

The global dysphagia diet thickening agents market is segmented by form type (gel type thickeners and powder thickeners), by distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and online pharmacies) and by region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa).

Hospital pharmacies segment by distribution channel , is the fastest growing segment during the period of assessment 2017-2025. This segment has experienced consistent high growth during 2012-2016 and is poised to register a CAGR of 5.5% throughout the assessment period. This segment is also estimated to dominate the global market with respect to market value as it is expected to reach a high valuation of more than US$ 320 Mn by the end of the forecast period, followed by retail pharmacies segment

Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at a higher growth rate to register a compounded annual growth rate of 5.7% throughout the period of forecast. On the other hand, North America region is estimated to be the largest market for dysphagia diet thickening agents during the 2017-2025 period. Both these regions are favorable for the growth of the dysphagia diet thickening agents market segments and hence contribute to the overall growth of the market

Powder thickeners segment by form type is anticipated to be the largest segment leading the global dysphagia diet thickening agents market. This segment is estimated to reflect a value of more than US$ 490 Mn by 2025 end, and is poised to grow at a high CAGR of 5.3% throughout the period of forecast, 2017-2025

Global Dysphagia Diet Thickening Agents Market: Dynamics

According to the market survey, the global dysphagia diet thickening agents market is experiencing a pull as well as push, the push being greater in magnitude, thus enabling the market to move at a steady pace. Factors such as increasing prevalence of strokes and neurological disorders, awareness programs about dysphagia, psychological impact on quality of life, rising expenditure and investment on healthcare research and development, the prevalence of swallowing disorders and technological advancements in medical field in emerging economies especially in countries such as New Zealand and India are expected to drive the growth of the global dysphagia diet thickening agents market in the coming years. However, lack of skilled professionals, emergence of home remedies and alternate therapies, lack of standard diagnostic tests to diagnose dysphagia symptoms and conditions and concerns regarding the usage of xanthum gum based thickeners in pediatrics, are posing restraints thus pulling the growth of the global dysphagia diet thickening agents market.

Global Dysphagia Diet Thickening Agents Market: Competitive Landscape

The global dysphagia diet thickening agents market covers a detailed study on various key players involved in the market. Companies such as Kent Precision Foods Group, Inc., SimplyThick, LLC, Nestlé Health Science, Hormel Foods Corporation, Flavour Creations, Ingredion Incorporated, Nutra Balance Products, Danone Nutricia, Slõ Drinks and Abbott Nutrition are profiled in the research report.