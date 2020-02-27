Electrical Steel Market is anticipated to expand at a healthy 7.3% CAGR during the forecast period, 2016-2026

This report by Market Insights on the global electrical steel market for the period 2016–2026 presents an outlook of the market across the globe. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates on market opportunities in the global electrical steel market.

The report is categorically divided into three sections namely, by product type, by applications and region, to understand and offer insights on the global electrical steel market. The report provides analysis of the global electrical steel market in terms of market value (US$ Mn) and volume (Kilo Tonnes).

The report starts with an overview of the global electrical steel market. This section includes XMR’s analyses of key trends, drivers and restraints from the supply and demand perspectives. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model are included in the report to better equip and arm clients with crystal-clear and decision-making insights.

The section that follows analyses the market on the basis of product type and presents the forecast in terms of volume and value for the next 10 years. On the basis of product type, the global electrical steel market has been segmented into:

Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel

Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Fully processed Semi-processed



Another section included in the report is on the basis of applications that analyses the market and presents the forecast in terms of volume and value for the next 10 years. On the basis of applications, the global electrical steel market has been segmented into:

Transformers Transmission Distribution Portable

Motors 1hp – 100hp 101hp – 200hp 201hp – 500hp 501hp-1000hp Above 1001hp

Inductors

The following section of the report includes analysis of the global electrical steel market on the basis of region. The global electrical steel market is segmented into seven key regions:

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East and Africa

To deduce market size, the report considered the average selling price of various types of electrical steel across geographies. Furthermore, data points such as regional split and market split by application and process and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at suitable market estimates. The forecast presented in the report evaluates the total revenue that is expected to be generated across the electrical steel market over forecast period (2016–2026). When developing the market forecast, the starting point involved sizing up the current market, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to take shape during the forecast period. Given the characteristics of the market, XMR triangulated the data on the basis of various analysis based on both supply side and demand side. However, quantifying the market across the aforementioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them at the end of the forecast period.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market on the basis of key parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the market and identify the right opportunities in the electrical steel market.

As previously highlighted, the market for electrical steel is split into various sub-segments or categories, on the basis of region, product type and applications. All these sub-segments or categories have been analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand the individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of many key trends in the electrical steel market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the electrical steel market by region, applications and product type and its revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global electrical steel market.

In order to understand key growth segments in terms of growth and performance of the electrical steel market, Market Insights developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report, the electrical steel competitive landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view of the market players, based on categories of providers across the value chain, their presence in the electrical steel product portfolio and key differentiators.

