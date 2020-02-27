Electronic Recycling Market – Urban Mining is the Key Factors Boosting Demands

Over the past few years, technological advancements coupled with rising disposable income levels of consumers have revolutionized the electronics industry. The increasing demand for electronic products is leading to a rise in electronic waste (e-waste). Every year, 20 to 50 million metric tons of e-waste is generated globally.

Though e-waste accounts for less than 4% of the global landfill mass, it contains more than three-quarters of the environmentally hazardous waste. Electronic recycling helps in recovering special and precious metals and maintaining circular flow to achieve the availability demand.

The average life span of most electronics gadgets has been consistently declining. Fast obsolescence of electronic gadgets is leading to increasing generation of e-waste, thereby fuelling the growth of the global electronic recycling market. Moreover, the rising concern for environment conservation along with increasing awareness among the consumers regarding benefits of recycling is giving a significant boost to the market.

Other factors such as increasing support and initiatives by governments, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and nonprofit organizations and growing visibility in terms of collection methods are driving the market.

On the basis of geography, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). Europe was the leading revenue contributor in the market in 2012 followed by North America. The growth of the Europe market for electronic recycling can be attributed to the effective reinforcement of strict regulations pertaining to the recycling of e-waste.

Directives such as the Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE) and the Restriction of Hazardous Substance (RoHS) have been imposed in this region, which has given a considerable push to the market. Furthermore, most of the e-waste from developed countries are imported to developing or under-developed countries such as Pakistan, China, South Africa, and India due to the availability of cheap labor coupled with the lack of proper regulatory infrastructure.