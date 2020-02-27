Emerging Technology With Promising Growth In E-Commerce Logistics Market Forecast To Grow At a CAGR of 9.69% .

E-commerce logistics has evolved substantially worldwide over the last few years. The key areas driving e-commerce are ICT, electrical, and fashion goods. Four different types of logistic functions evolved with the evolution of e-commerce is mega e-fulfilment centers, parcel hubs, delivery centers, and integrated technology, where, for example, transportation management systems are connected with shopping carts. To reach strategic locations, even e-commerce giants like Amazon and Alibaba are looking for third-party logistics providers. Small firms are not able to afford their logistics, but their growth rate is high, which makes the e-commerce logistics market even more attractive.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-sample/418094?utm_source=HV&utm_medium=Srbh

Analysts forecast the global e-commerce logistics market to grow at a CAGR of 9.69% during the period 2016-2020.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global e-commerce logistics market for the period 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from different types of transportation and different geographical regions.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

APAC

Europe

North America

ROW

Global E-commerce Logistics Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Aramex, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx, Innotrac, S.F. Express, Sinotrans, UPS Amcor , , Other prominent vendors , C.H. Robinson , CEVA Logistics, Gati, Kerry Logistics, Kuehne + Nagel, Nippon Express, Panalpina, Rhenus, Sinotrans .

Market driver

Emerging cross-border e-commerce market

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

Vertical integration by e-commerce companies

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

Collaboration between e-commerce companies and logistics providers

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Get Purchase inquiry @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/418094?utm_source=HV&utm_medium=Srbh

Table Of Contents @

PART 01: Executive summary

Highlights

PART 02: Scope of the report

Market overview

Top-vendor offerings

PART 03: Market research methodology

Research methodology

Economic indicators

Get Purchase Discount @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-for-discount/418094?utm_source=HV&utm_medium=Srbh